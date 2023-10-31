Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Goku's First Death

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals a new card from Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination featuring Son Goku’s first death scene.

Article Summary Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new expansion is titled Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination.

This is the 6th Zenkai Series expansion and the 23rd main series of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game.

Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination will focus on the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks.

The cards will depict older storylines, including Goku's first death scene, maintaining the original artwork.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

I love that the cards depicting older storylines don't update the art style to match what we're seeing now in Super. Goku and Raditz are drawn here on their cards just as they were in the original Saiyan Saga storyline, which shook the world of Dragon Ball to its core. The horizontal card to the left shows one of the most shocking moments in this inaugural Z-era storyline, where Goku gives his life to take out Raditz, knowing that Piccolo's Special Beam Cannon will be the end of them both… at least until the Dragon Balls do their thing.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

