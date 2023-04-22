Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Dr. Gero Promo Dragon Ball Super Card Game continues their rollout of promo cards for their upcoming mysterious set Resurgence, featuring Dr. Gero.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at another promo card that will be featured as part of the set's release.

Yesterday, we showed off the first promo card of the Resurgence rollout wave. It was a Leader featuring Android 16. Now, today, we feature another promo card before rolling into the main content of the Resurgence set. This card features yet another Android: Android 21, otherwise known as Dr. Gero himself. Gero was responsible for creating the Androids that terrorized the Earth during the Android Saga before he turned himself into an Android. Though the horrific bio-android Cell would, of course, become the main villain of that entire era of storylines, it was Dr. Gero whose malicious work ended up causing all of that trouble.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from both the Ultimate Deck 2023 and Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.