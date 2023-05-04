Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Golden Frieza Z-Awaken This Z-Awaken from Dragon Ball Super Card Game can be used to power Frieza's fourth form up to the overpowered Golden Frieza.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

First, we have a Z-Awaken featuring the biggest villain in Dragon Ball history himself on Golden Frieza, Shining Emperor. Z-Awakens are cards that can be played over the Awaken side of a Leader. Playing these cards actually tells a story. The Leader Front features Frieza in his first form. Seemingly feeble, riding around in that hovercraft… but holding many transformations in, including a gargantuan horned beast and along-headed titan who we skip over in this sequence. Flip the Leader over to its Awaken side to reveal Freiza in his fourth form, which was thought at the time to be the final form even by Frieza himself. Playing this new Z-Awaken card, though, reveals what happens when Frieza trains: a fifth form unlocked called Golden Frieza. Manga readers know by now, though, that even this isn't his final form…

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.