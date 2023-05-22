Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Ox King & More Dragon Ball Super Card Game rolls out more Resurgence cards featuring characters from Dead Zone including Ox King & Krillin.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super as well as Dead Zone, the first Z-era movie which featured Garlic Jr. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of this upcoming set.

Here we have some more of the heroic characters from Dragon Ball Z's Garlic Jr.-focused Dead Zone film. First up is Ox-King, Grandfather of Gohan. This character has been in Dragon Ball far longer than Gohan, but he gets this moniker for Dead Zone because it is one of Gohan's two first appearances. Gohan appears for the first time in the first episode of Z as well, where he meets the same characters he met in Dead Zone, which is one of the many reasons that the anime/manga and films cannot exist in the same timeline. We also have more Krillin and Piccolo cards in Resurgence as well.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!