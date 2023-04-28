Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Vegeta & Piccolo Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Resurgence shows off Vegeta & Piccolo jumping into the battle against Golden Frieza.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

Vegeta, Waiting to See matches the Super Saiyan Goku, Waiting to See card that we saw yesterday. These represent the time during the fight against Golden Frieza that both Saiyans were holding back the truth of the transformation they'd unlocked: the mixture of God Ki and Super Saiyan that they'd initially called Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan before nicknaming it Super Saiyan Blue, which would become the official name. The other card, Piccolo, A Bad Feeling is quite aptly named. During the anime version of this battle, Piccolo dies in the same way he did during the Saiyan Saga. Leaping in front of Gohan, who was about to be dealt a fatal blow.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.