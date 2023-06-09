Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: GT Hercule & Pan

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals cards from the next official expansion Wild Resurgence featuring Dragon Ball GT's Hercule & Pan.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal one of the GT-focused cards from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Today, we have two cards from the Blue-colored section: Hercule, Friend's Defense, and Pan, Brave Defense. These are older versions of the characters than we see in Dragon Ball Super. Note, though, that Super does not lead into GT. The GT characters are an entirely separate universe now that Super exists. Interestingly, though, GT does lead into the Xenoverse version of the stories seen in Super Dragon Ball Heroes with storylines such as the Dark Empire Saga and the Prison Planet Saga.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

