Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Uub Special Rares

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new ser Wild Resurgence leans into its GT vibes with two Uub Special Rares that can be pulled in packs.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another pair of Special Rares from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Two Uub Super Rares that we showed off earlier get upgraded with Special Rares. Both of these cards depict Uub after his fusion with Mister Buu. Special Rares are much like Alternate Arts in that they have the same card functionality and title as their Super Rare equivalent. They even have the same set number. The big difference outside of the higher level of rarity is that Special Rares, 0r SPRs, use far more gold foil. You can even see that gold foil replaces the normal line art of the arc, making the overall form of the character gleam with textured gold.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool.

