Dragon Ball Super Card Game Unboxing: 2021 Anniversary Box

We have another box to open! The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has officially released the Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box includes 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, four Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. Today, I picked up two boxes for Bleeding Cool to break down what I got.

The Boxes

My first impression was the quality of the boxes. These are absolutely stunning. There were four choices, and the ones that I picked highlighted Vegeta on one and Cell on another. Well, I thought that the second box highlighted Cell. Upon opening it, I realized that every angle of the Cell box showcased a different artwork that was done in the fan-favorite white, black, and gold reprint style with foil kanji. Different sides of the box showed the Family Kamehameha and Ultra Instinct Goku from last year's Anniversary reprints while this year's Cell takes the forefront. The entire boxes are foil, making for a stunning presentation.

The Dragon Ball Super cards

Now, I love opening a booster box. That's what you do if you want to get the majority of a new Dragon Ball Super main set. These Anniversary Boxes, though, are rewarding in an entirely different way and are so intensely fun to open. Here's a breakdown of what you get and what you'll experience opening each part of the box:

The sleeves: Each box has one of four types of sleeves. I pulled the Super Saiyan Four characters and the Four-Star Dragon Ball sleeves. These are silvery, premium sleeves that are light and glossy, so it doesn't fog up the artwork.

The main set: You get a little brick of guaranteed cards. The main Anniversary Set is in there, and you are guaranteed two of each card except the Bardock Leader which is not included. None of the cards in this portion are foil.

The 2021 Anniversary Packs: You get two of these and each pack has five cards from the above set as premium foils. Essentially, if you love one of the cards from the main set, that'll be your chase card for these. Dragon Ball Super Card Game is absolutely amazing at their foil and texture patterns, so there are some truly nice cars here like the Super Saiyan 4 set and the Cheelai.

The Vault Power-Up Packs: There are 20 reprint cards exclusive to the set. Each box contains four of these packs and there is one foil reprint in these packs and three non-foils. These are what everyone will be after because the foil and texture on these cards, especially the ones done in the style mentioned above on the Cell box, are stunning beyond stunning. Whether you play the Dragon Ball Super Card Game or are a binder-focused collector like me, these are very special cards. I was able to pull most cards in the reprint set with my two boxes, but I was indeed left missing two. The foils that I pulled, though, absolutely blew me away.

Overall

This was one of my most anticipated trading card products of the year, and Dragon Ball Super Card Game did not disappoint. If you're into the DBSCG, I'd suggest picking up two or three of these for the best chance at building that reprint set in foils because not only will it be great to display, it's a blast to open.