Little Rocket Lab Confirms Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Date

Little Rocket Lab is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 edition, which will be released in mid-December with a few adjustments and changes

Article Summary Little Rocket Lab launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in mid-December with upgraded visuals and 120fps gameplay

Free Upgrade Pack available for Switch 1 owners moving to Switch 2, with no change in price

Play as Morgan, an engineer rebuilding her hometown by crafting machines and futuristic factories

Invent new machinery, grow friendships, and help build a rocket ship in this cozy factory-building game

Indie game developer Teenage Astronauts and publisher No More Robots have revealed that Little Rocket Lab will be getting a Nintendo Switch 2 edition. According to the team, Switch 2 users will be able to play the game in 120fps, at a higher resolution, but without a price point change. Those who have the Switch 1 version and have upgraded to the Switch 2 will be ablke to download a free Upgrade Pack for the newer console to enhance the original. You can read more about the cozy factory-building game below as it will arrive on December 10, 2025.

Little Rocket Lab

Little Rocket Lab is a cozy factory-building game, where players take on the role of Morgan, a young engineer on a mission to create a fully operational rocket launch site in her childhood home. You play as Morgan, an aspiring engineer headed home to complete your family's dream project – a rocket ship! Finding home not quite how she left it, Morgan will need to research and build clever contraptions and sprawling factories to help the locals. From simple drills and furnaces to complex assemblers, cranes and miles of conveyor belts, you'll convert local resources into useful materials and bring industry back to sleepy St. Ambroise.

Clever Contraptions: Use drills, furnaces, automated bots, cranes, complex assemblers and far more to help the town's struggling locals!

Use drills, furnaces, automated bots, cranes, complex assemblers and far more to help the town's struggling locals! The Heart of Community: Build lifelong friendships with townsfolk, learn the depths of their lives, and become the heart of the community

Build lifelong friendships with townsfolk, learn the depths of their lives, and become the heart of the community Invent, Invent, Invent!: Devise and formulate new machinery, energy sources and mechanical pals to help you on your journey to the stars

Devise and formulate new machinery, energy sources and mechanical pals to help you on your journey to the stars Cozy Organisation: Lose yourself in the comforting hum of well oiled machines, made by your hands, and working just as intended

Lose yourself in the comforting hum of well oiled machines, made by your hands, and working just as intended Build a Rocket Ship: Support a struggling town while building a rocket ship!

