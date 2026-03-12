Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Nakwon: Last Paradise, Nexon

Nakwon: Last Paradise Drops New Alpha Test Trailer

Check out the latest Alpha Test trailer for Nakwon: Last Paradise as the test has officially launched and running for the next few days

Article Summary The Nakwon: Last Paradise Alpha Test launches with a new trailer from Nexon during GDC 2026.

Experience intense third-person zombie apocalypse stealth survival set in the heart of Seoul.

Infiltrate a PvPvE world, gather resources, and risk everything to survive and profit.

Trust no one—survivors must contend with both zombies and ruthless rival players in the city.

Developer and publisher Nexon has launched a new trailer marking the release of the Closed Alpha test for Nakwon: Last Paradise. There's no new info here or anything that those who are not a part of the test will glean from it; it's basically just a new teaser for the game to mark the occasion and get you hyped during GDC 2026 for it, and remind those taking part in the test until March 16 that its open. Enjoy the trailer here as we wait to see when the next test will be.

Nakwon: Last Paradise

Nakwon: Last Paradise is a third-person view Zombie Apocalypse Stealth Survival game. Experience a new form of 'Post-Apocalypse Life' that you've never seen before. Explore Extraction Survival and gather resources from the PvPvE city, where Zombies and Survivors coexist to survive in this new societal structure. Seoul, the city of scarce guns and plentiful hiding spots within its clustered buildings and alleys. Survive as an ordinary human, relying solely on your senses and keep yourself safe from Zombies.

A Life-and-Death Extraction Survival within the PvPvE World: You must infiltrate the city full of Zombies (AI) and other Survivors (Players) to collect useful items and sell them or make money by completing missions. Be cautious as you'll lose everything you have once you die.

You must infiltrate the city full of Zombies (AI) and other Survivors (Players) to collect useful items and sell them or make money by completing missions. Be cautious as you'll lose everything you have once you die. A Stealth Survivor TPS Consuming Audiovisual Elements and Strategy: Zombies are drawn to sounds, and upon spotting human beings, they chase after them. Cover yourselves and move in silence. Lure Zombies, disrupt their attention, and run away. A single gunshot will draw all nearby Zombies, so please act with caution.

Zombies are drawn to sounds, and upon spotting human beings, they chase after them. Cover yourselves and move in silence. Lure Zombies, disrupt their attention, and run away. A single gunshot will draw all nearby Zombies, so please act with caution. Cruel Revelation of Human Greed in a Multiplayer Setting: In this world with no laws and rules, human beings are the last ones you can trust. Survival hinges on murdering others and plundering their belongings. Be cautious about everything, and trust no one.

In this world with no laws and rules, human beings are the last ones you can trust. Survival hinges on murdering others and plundering their belongings. Be cautious about everything, and trust no one. Life in a Citizen Class Made by Survivors: Your Citizen Grade determines privileges and access levels. You need to make money for rent and better equipment. Ownership of higher Citizen Grades will grant you access to more and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!