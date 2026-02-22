Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frozen Way, House Flipper, House Flipper Remastered Collection

House Flipper Remastered Collection To Release a Free Demo

You'll be able to try a free demo of House Flipper Remastered Collection for Steam Next Fest ahead of its April 2026 release

Article Summary House Flipper Remastered Collection releases a free demo during Steam Next Fest ahead of its full launch.

The game is set for an April 2026 release and bundles all previous House Flipper DLCs in one edition.

Enjoy updated graphics, reimagined characters, and smoother, more rewarding home renovation mechanics.

New content, decorating challenges, and upgraded visuals bring extra creativity and depth to house flipping.

Indie game developer and publisher Frozen Way confirmed that House Flipper Remastered Collection will get a free demo ahead of its launch this Spring. First off, the demo will give you a small section of the game to play so you can see how they have remastered the original and improved on it. Meanwhile, the game's new launch window has been set for April 2026, but no date has been set for it yet. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the demow ill be out from February 23 until March 2.

House Flipper Remastered Collection

House Flipper is back! Renovate houses, sell them, and make a profit, this time with upgraded graphics, reimagined characters, and long-awaited quality of life changes with a whole collection of DLCs in House Flipper Remastered Collection. In the game, players will start their journey as a House Flipper. Flipping is a tiresome and challenging work, but with their trusty tools, every player can bring the houses to their full potential! Gameplay in House Flipper Remastered Collection hasn't changed from the original. You'll still be responsible for renovating the old, filthy apartments or destroyed houses needing a second life. So grab your trusty tools and prepare to clean, paint, furnish, and much more before selling and making a profit from every house in the game.

House Flipper Remastered Collection bundles all previous expansions in one ultimate edition, making it the most complete version of the game. It doesn't matter if you're a new flipper or an old one returning for more. You're in for a treat. In addition to the already known additions to the game, House Flipper Remastered Collection brings a whole new set of content. You'll find dozens of fresh interactions, surprising character stories, and new decorating challenges that expand the game's emotional and creative potential. The visual upgrades go far beyond just resolution. Players will immediately notice enhanced lighting, redesigned UI, and upgraded item textures, which make the whole flipping experience more polished and satisfying. Thanks to the technical improvements in this edition, every mop swipe, every freshly painted wall, and every time placed feels smoother and more rewarding.

