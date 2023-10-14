Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, ufc, UFC 5

UFC 5 Reveals More Game Modes In Latest Video

EA Sports has a new video for you to check out for UFC 5, as we get to look at Fight Week Challenges, Career Mode, and more.

EA Sports has revealed a new video this weekend for UFC 5, as they show off more of the game modes you'll be able to choose from. The game will provide a few different options for you, as you'll get the standard free play option and a Career Mode, but they'll also have options for you to take part in weekly challenges, play out fights happening at UFC events, and more. We have the rundown of modes below, along with the video for you to check out, as the game is still set to arrive on October 27.

UFC Fight Week: Revamped into a next-level event-driven live service update, players can participate in a series of challenges and features directly connected to the UFC's blockbuster PPV cards in a way never done before.

Revamped into a next-level event-driven live service update, players can participate in a series of challenges and features directly connected to the UFC's blockbuster PPV cards in a way never done before. Fight Week Challenges: Each fight week, players are presented with PPV-affiliated objectives that can unlock related rewards when completed, including created fighter Vanity Items, player profile customization assets, emotes, and UFC Athlete Alter Egos.

Each fight week, players are presented with PPV-affiliated objectives that can unlock related rewards when completed, including created fighter Vanity Items, player profile customization assets, emotes, and UFC Athlete Alter Egos. Fight Picks: Now, players can make predictions for the main card of every PPV. Climb the community leaderboard with accurate picks and earn the opportunity to attain additional customizable assets.

Now, players can make predictions for the main card of every PPV. Climb the community leaderboard with accurate picks and earn the opportunity to attain additional customizable assets. Fight Week Contracts: Players will be presented with a daily fight offer where they compete against AI opponents inspired by the current UFC calendar.

Players will be presented with a daily fight offer where they compete against AI opponents inspired by the current UFC calendar. Online Career Mode: This standalone mode includes skill-based matchmaking, division progression, and title chases across four divisions. Use your created fighters to progress their skill sets and elevate their fighting opportunities against other real-world players.

This standalone mode includes skill-based matchmaking, division progression, and title chases across four divisions. Use your created fighters to progress their skill sets and elevate their fighting opportunities against other real-world players. Fight Now: A restructuring of the Fight Now experience offers a suite of authentic MMA/UFC match types to the fan-favorite mode, including Main Card, Main Event, Championship, Backyard, and Kumite.

"Experience realistic blow-by-blow damage with hyper-accurate progression as fighter attributes realistically deteriorate over the course of a fight. Feel the power of each impact with more than 64,000 possible facial damage combinations. New fluid physics and particle systems elevate blood and sweat inside the world-famous Octagon for a near 1:1 representation of a Pay-Per-View main event, while the implementation of the all-new face animation tool enhances fighter likenesses. Photorealistic fighter likenesses are accentuated with advanced body sculpting and strand-based hair during marquee UFC 5 moments."

Frostbite Engine – Powering EA Sports UFC for the first time in franchise history, Frostbite brings unrivaled graphics upgrades for console games. From dynamic lighting and overhauled character fidelity to realistic strand hair and cloth animations, it brings the action in the Octagon to life.

Powering EA Sports UFC for the first time in franchise history, Frostbite brings unrivaled graphics upgrades for console games. From dynamic lighting and overhauled character fidelity to realistic strand hair and cloth animations, it brings the action in the Octagon to life. Visual Effects – Improved fidelity means when fighters absorb strikes, the results show on their face and body in an authentic, wince-inducing fashion. Plus, all new fluid physics and particle systems make blood and sweat drip and spray as it does during the heat of the action.

Improved fidelity means when fighters absorb strikes, the results show on their face and body in an authentic, wince-inducing fashion. Plus, all new fluid physics and particle systems make blood and sweat drip and spray as it does during the heat of the action. New In-Game Cinematics – Using updated cameras, animations, and Frostbite, the cinematic moments pre-fight, between rounds, and post-fight feel fresh, bringing the drama of stepping into the Octagon to a new level.

Using updated cameras, animations, and Frostbite, the cinematic moments pre-fight, between rounds, and post-fight feel fresh, bringing the drama of stepping into the Octagon to a new level. Advanced Fighter Likeness – Thanks to Frostbite and a significant upgrade to lighting and rendering features – including dual-lobe skin and eye shading, strand-based hair, updated fighter body types, and industry-leading facial animation technology – the fighters players know and love have never looked more authentic.

Thanks to Frostbite and a significant upgrade to lighting and rendering features – including dual-lobe skin and eye shading, strand-based hair, updated fighter body types, and industry-leading facial animation technology – the fighters players know and love have never looked more authentic. Cinematic K.O. Replay – Showcasing UFC's massive presentation updates in a truly compelling way, Cinematic K.O. Replays let players admire their handiwork in stunning slo-mo highlights that turn the finish of a fight into a work of art.

