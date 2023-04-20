Dragon Ball Super Reveals Zenkai Series Set 04: Resurgence Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals Zenkai Series Set 04, a new expansion themed to Resurgence that will include a God Rare.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say this set is themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at what we know about the layout of this newly revealed set.

We can now confirm the set structure of Resurgence. It will include:

292 total card types 30 commons, 60 if you include parallel foils 19 uncommons, 38 if you include parallel foils 15 rares, 30 if you include parallel foils 18 Super Rare (SR) cards 14 Special Rare (SPR) cards 3 Secret Rare (SCR) cards 1 God Rare (GDR) card



This is only the second-ever Zenkai Series set to feature a God Rare and the third overall set. However, the direct previous set Power Absorbed set did have cards of similar rarity even though they weren't officially God Rares. The SCRs and the standalone holographic SS3 Goku card from the Power Absorbed Collector's Booster are alternate versions of the cards for the set which are hard to pull in this already hard-to-find product.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from both the Ultimate Deck 2023 and Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.