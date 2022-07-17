Dragon Ball Super Shows Complete Summer 2022 Regional Alt Art Cards

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at a new announcements about the Summer 2022 Regional Alt Art cards.

Bandai writes:

Hello DBSCG fans! Today we have new information on Gen Con including updated registration links and prizing! Check out the Summer 2022 Regional Alt-Art cards too! Registration Links THURSDAY August 4 Regionals https://www.gencon.com/events/205322 FRIDAY August 5 Team Wars https://www.gencon.com/events/217383 SATURDAY August 6 Team Wars https://www.gencon.com/events/217384 SUNDAY August 7 Regionals https://www.gencon.com/events/205323 Winners of each round will receive bonus prize packs and promotional cards from the 2021-2022 organized play seasons!! REGIONALS Participation: -Championship Pack 2022 Vol. 1 x5 -Championship Pack 2022 Vol. 2 x5 -Event Pack 9 x4 -Event Pack 10 x4 TOP 64: -Leader Card Top Loader x1 -Deck Case x1 -Token Pack 2020 x1 TOP 32: -2022 Top 32 Alt-Art Vegeta x1 -2022 Top 32 Alt-Art Forbidden Power x1 -Championship Pack 2021 Vol. 3 WINNER Set x1 TOP 16: -2022 Top 16 Alt-Art Great Priest x1 -2022 Top 16 Alt-Art Supreme Kai of Time x1 -Top 16 Son Goku vs. Jiren Playmat x1 -Championship Pack 2021 Vol. 3 WINNER Set x2 -North America Final Championships Invite x1 TOP 8: -Championship Pack 2021 Vol. 3 WINNER Set x3 -Random 2020 Championship Alt-Art x1 (One of 5 Listed Below) TOP 4: -2022 Top 4 Alt-Art Syn Shenron x1 -2022 Top 4 Alt-Art King Vegeta's Imposing Presence x1 -Booster Box x1 -Championship Pack 2021 Vol. 3 WINNER Set x3 TOP 2: -2020 Dabura, Darkness Perfected Alt-Art x1 CHAMPION -2020 Ribrianne, Massive Love Alt-Art x1 (Thursday) or -2020 Emperor's Death Beam Alt-Art x1 (Sunday) -Champion Playmat: Realm of the Gods Key Visual x1 (Random 2020 Championship Alt-Art Cards) 1. Vegeta, Making an Entrance 2. Hatchhyack, Hatred Everlasting 3. SS Broly, Unforeseen Force 4. King Vegeta, the Majestic Ruler 5. Remote Serious Bomb

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.