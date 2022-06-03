Dragon Ball Super: Ultimate Squad's Final Secret Rare Revealed

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Today is the release of Ultimate Squad, which means packs are being opened. Ahead of that, Bandai has released a new episode of their DBSCG Direct YouTube series. This series features two developers behind the game revealing and talking about cards from the set. The main feature of this video was the reveal of the final SCR. This Secret Rare card is notable in that it is inspired by the as-of-yet unreleased movie, DBS: Super Hero. Piccolo is shown in his new Ultimate Form which is coming in the new film. In this form, Piccolo's skin lightens and loses the lines on the arms. This film seems as if it's very much going to be a Gohan and Piccolo movie, and I love how this card is getting us hyped for what's to come.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.