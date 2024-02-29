Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Has Launched Season Five

Dragon Ball: The Breakers has launched Season Five this week, as players will see Goku Black and Zamasu try to enact the Zero Mortal Plan.

Article Summary Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season Five features Goku Black and Zamasu.

New items include raider, costumes, survivor skins, and accessories.

Season Five introduces cross-platform play and a new friends feature.

Link your experience with Dragon Ball Xenoverse titles in the shared universe.

Bandai Namco has launched the latest seasonal content for Dragon Ball: The Breakers, as players can now experience the hectic nature of Season Five. The content of the season brings about a few new additions and some changes to the game, as you'll be getting a new raider, new costumes, new survivor skins, several new accessories, and more story content. Not to mention the addition of cross-platform play to the title, which is fitting as you'll see Zamasu and Goku Black work in tandem to enact the Zero Mortal Plan. What will become of this thrilling story where it seems Earth's destruction is yet again on the brink? We have the finer details of what you can expect below and the latest trailer as well, as the content if officially live for you to play.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers – Season 5

New Raider – Eliminate the survivors with the double raider Zamasu and Goku Black.

New Survivor Skins – Survivors can collect new skins to become like Future Mai, Puar, and Jaco.

New Dragon Tier – Players can complete the daily and weekly challenges to accumulate dragon points and raise their tier.

Cross-Platform Play – Players can join forces with and against friends and new rivals across multiple platforms.

New Friend Feature – Fans can easily play with friends using the in-game friend feature.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that pits seven Survivors, regular civilians trapped in a "Temporal Seam," against a Raider, one of the famous rivals from the Dragon Ball universe. The Survivors will have to team up to be able to escape their foe and come back to the safety of their world and timeline. The game shares the same universe as Dragon Ball Xenoverse and contains features that link Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

