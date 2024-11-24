Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Launches Season Seven

Bandai Namco has launched Season Seven of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, as the content includes Second Anniversary celebrations

Bandai Namco released a brand new season of Dragon Ball: The Breakers this past week as the game celebrates its Second Anniversary. The big additions to the game are Gamma 1 and 2, as they both have come to help fend off the villains while locating human survivors. The season also comes with a number of new items and daily rewards to help you celebrate the anniversary as best you can. We have more notes below and the trailer above as the content is live.

Season 7

This heroic new season debuts a new raider, the two heroes of justice created by Dr. Hedo, Gamma 1 and 2. On level 1, players will have to protect civilians as Gamma 2 while also filling up the evolution gauge to switch to Gamma 1 for level 2, who will also have to protect civilians from danger. Once players get to Level 3, Gamma 1 will continue to locate hidden civilians and survivors, and Gamma 2 will follow and support every move. In Level 4, Magenta, equipped with a jetpack and optical camouflage, sneaks around the map to find a hidden device that activates Cell Max, the most powerful raider.

To defeat this monster and save the survivors, the opposing players can find the Super Transphere on the map and transform into Orange Piccolo (Giant), the only one with the power to fight off Cell Max. Players can log in daily throughout the season awards to receive daily rewards, Super Warrior Spirits, and Spirit Siphon Tickets to spend and unlock new characters obtainable only during the Second Anniversary celebrations. Multipliers are also in action during the whole season, boosting experience, Zeni gains, and Super Warrior Spirits.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that pits seven Survivors, regular civilians trapped in a "Temporal Seam," against a Raider, one of the famous rivals from the Dragon Ball universe. The Survivors will have to team up to be able to escape their foe and come back to the safety of their world and timeline. The game shares the same universe as Dragon Ball Xenoverse and contains features that link Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

