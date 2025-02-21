Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle

Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle Launches 10th Anniversary Campaign

Bandai Namco has revealed new details about the latest update for Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, as the game celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Article Summary Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle marks its 10th Anniversary with new characters and content.

Four new featured characters with special fusions enhance the 10th Anniversary campaign.

Reversible Exchange skill allows strategic character swaps during battles.

UI updates and animations offer a more dynamic, immersive Dragon Ball experience.

Bandai Namco has released a brand-new update for Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, as they are celebrating the mobile game's 10th Anniversary with a new campaign. The game has added several new characters to the lineup, along with a new skill, and some bonus content that has rarely been added when it comes to new campaigns. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle – 10th Anniversary

Unlike the usual anniversaries, the 10th Anniversary will have four more featured characters to make it even more special! In Part 1 of the campaign, the powerful "Super Saiyan Goku + Super Saiyan Vegeta (Angel)" arrived! "Super Saiyan Goku + Super Saiyan Vegeta (Angel)" can undergo special fusion to become "Super Vegito." In Part 2, "Super Saiyan Vegeta (Angel) + Super Saiyan Goku (Angel)" arrived! They can be fused to become "Super Gogeta"! "Super Saiyan 3 Goku (GT) (Golden Giant Ape)" and "Super Saiyan God SS Evolved Vegeta" from Part 1 are still available. And for Part 2, "Super Saiyan 2 Gohan (Youth)" and "Frieza (Final Form) (Angel) + Goku" also arrived!

New Skill: Reversible Exchange

"Super Saiyan Goku + Super Saiyan Vegeta (Angel)," "Super Saiyan Vegeta (Angel) + Super Saiyan Goku (Angel)," and "Frieza (Final Form) (Angel) + Goku" have a new skill. Once the activation conditions are met, you can change characters anytime during battle with Reversible Exchange. This new skill allows users to choose one of the two characters that would best fit the battle conditions!

New Game Updates

Tons of new updates will be added for the 10th Anniversary! Even the battle screen will look quite different. From the start to the end of the battle, users will be able to immerse themselves even more in the game. The main focus of the update was to renew the overall UI to make what's happening during battle easier to understand, as well as to evolve the look when battling to have a more immersive experience. Unlike the normal attack animations, they have been revamped entirely to make the characters fight more like how they do in the Dragon Ball series, with the intent of creating a more dynamic animation. Plus, we are currently adding unique battle motions to characters before Ki Sphere acquisition, which began at the start of the 10th Anniversary.

10th Anniversary Commercial Featuring Basketball Player De'Aaron Fox Out

The commercial with NBA basketball player De'Aaron Fox celebrating the 10th Anniversary is still available to watch. Mr. Fox talks about the game's appeal and also delivers a message celebrating the 10th Anniversary. Make sure to check it out!

