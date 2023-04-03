Dragonheir: Silent Gods Announces Dungeons & Dragons Collaboration Dragonheir: Silent Gods has revealed they will be holding a special crossover with the famous TTRPG, Dungeons & Dragons.

In one of the more interesting collaborations you'll see this year, Dragonheir: Silent Gods revealed they have a new one featuring Dungeons & Dragons. Nuverse and developer SGRA Studio have partnered with Wizards of the Coast to bring you an all-new event featuring the two games, even though the mobile game hasn't been released. When the game eventually comes out, players will be able to experience a special event featuring iconic characters from the D&D universe, along with narration provided by Matthew Mercer as you play. You can read more about it below along with a couple quotes from both companies, as you can pre-register on the game's main website.

"In order to defeat their opponents, players will engage with strategic, turn-based combat, combining their adventurer party's strengths and synergies to unleash powerful magic and merciless steel on monsters of all kinds and sizes. Dice rolls will also play a major role in Dragonheir: Silent Gods' combat, enhancing gameplay and adding a stroke of luck to every situation adventurers might find themselves in. As part of the licensed collaboration with Wizards of the Coast, iconic characters from the Dungeons & Dragons lore will be appearing on the multiversal plane in Dragonheir: Silent Gods. Erttu, the menacing balar demon who revels in chaos and destruction will reign havoc on the denizens of Adenthia. To challenge his demonic reign, adventurers will have to enlist the help of Drizzt Do'Urden, a drow ranger and fabled hero of the North known for fighting against the dark powers. Set in the magical high fantasy open world of Adenthia, Dragonheir: Silent Gods will see players take on the mantle of the Chosen One and fight against the tyrant three-headed dragon alongside adventurers from all corners of the multiverse, exploring ancient caverns and unravelling secrets as they forge their own legend."

"We are beyond excited to be working with Wizards of the Coast to bring iconic Dungeons & Dragons characters into our game," said Sagi, Lead Developer at SGRA Studio. "All of us at SGRA have been fans of Dungeons & Dragons for years now, and only dreamed of creating stories about legends such as Erttu and Drizzt, let alone being able to directly bring them into our game! We cannot wait to see players forge their own legends – Dragonheir: Silent Gods is our love letter to high fantasy RPGs, and we're excited to release the game later this year."

"Dungeons & Dragons is a beloved IP for players all around the world, and we have exciting and ambitious plans to expand its reach into new media spaces." said Eugene Evans, Wizards of the Coast, SVP Business Development & Digital Licensing. "This is an exciting time for the brand and, we're thrilled to bring the characters of Dungeons & Dragons to life with new audiences, and have found great gaming partners in SGRA and Nuverse. The IP integration strategy of Nuverse combined with SGRA's passion and dedication to quality content create a collaboration we are excited to be an integral part of."