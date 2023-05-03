DreamHack Dallas 2023 Reveals Primary Esports Lineup DreamHack Dallas has revealed everything they have planned for esports events, including Halo, CS:GO, and Rocket League.

Organizers behind DreamHack Dallas 2023 have revealed their entire lineup of esports tournaments they will hold this June. Those looking to attend next month will be treated to a number of finals and championships to be settled under one roof, as Halo, CS: GO, Rocket League, Fortnite, and multiple fighting games, will be on hand for special tournaments throughout the three-day event. We got the rundown below of everything announced as tickets are still on sale.

Top 16 CS:GO Squads Clash at IEM Dallas 2023

Sixteen of the world's top teams will face off at DreamHack in one of the most prestigious North American Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournaments of the year: Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Dallas. All DreamHack Dallas ticket holders have access to the tournament, which features a $250,000 prize pool and a win in the race to complete Intel Grand Slam V. The winner of IEM Dallas will automatically qualify for the Group Stage of IEM Cologne 2023, a $1 million event taking place on July 25-August 6.

Halo Championship Series Brings $125K Invitational to Dallas

DreamHack Dallas will play host to one of two Halo Championship Series Global Invitationals this season. Sixteen teams representing North America, Europe, Mexico, and Oceania will compete for the lion's share of the $125,000 prize pool.

Rocket Clash Highlights Top Women Rocket League Competitors

North America and Europe's top all-women Rocket League trios will compete for the $20,000 Rocket Clash prize purse. Online qualifiers and group stages will narrow down squads to two representatives from each region to face off live at the festival on June 3. Sign-ups for regional qualifiers are open now.

World's Top All-Women CS:GO Teams Meet at ESL Impact Dallas Finals

Eight of the world's best all-women squads will clash at the ESL Impact Dallas Finals, a three-day, $123,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament. This event will crown the winner of League Season 3 of ESL Impact, a part of parent company ESL FACEIT Group's #GGFORALL initiative. Following the belief that "it's not GG [Good Game] until it's GG for all," #GGFORALL aims to tackle discrimination, foster diversity and inclusion, promote mental wellbeing, and progress environmental sustainability in esports.

Collegiate Rocket League World Championship

Collegiate Rocket League is bringing its World Championship to DreamHack Dallas, where 16 of the best teams from North America and Europe will compete for their share of the $75,000 prize pool. The group stage will take place June 2-3, with the eight remaining teams battling through a single-elimination bracket on June 4.

BYOC ticket-holders gear up to compete in $250,000 Fortnite tournament

DreamHack Open Featuring Fortnite, a Zero Build Duos competition that debuted at DreamHack San Diego, is bringing its second installation to Dallas. Available to all BYOC ticket holders, the three-day competition provides an opportunity for attendees of all skill levels to test their mettle and clash for $250,000 in prize money. The top 10 duos will also qualify for Gamers8 Featuring Fortnite, a $2 million event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 28-31.

Challenge Texas' Best at DreamHack Fighters

Fighting game competitors are invited to a full slate of tournaments across seven popular titles at DreamHack Dallas. Available to all guests, tournaments include both singles and doubles play with $90,000 in total prizing. Participating titles include: