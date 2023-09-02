Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: Dreams And Machines, TTRPG

Dreams and Machines To Put Multiple Books On Pre-Order September 7

Modiphius Entertainment will be listing several items for their new TTRPG, Dreams and Machines, in their shop next week.

Modiphius Entertainment confirmed that they would be putting up several books and items to play their TTRPG, Dreams and Machines, for pre-order on September 7. The complete list of items includes the Player's Guide, the Gamemaster's Guide, a new Gamemaster's Toolkit, a Dice Set, and a Collector's Slip Case. All of which will be available in the shop this Thursday.

Dreams and Machines Player's Guide

Venture into a world of mystery and adventure, a world where slumbering mechs dot the landscape, and people build their lives anew in the wreckage of paradise. Players will take on the role of one of the new factions of humanity — an Archivist, Dreamer, Everan, River, or Spear — and forge a path for themselves and their people.

208 pages guiding you through the core rules, character creation, the history of Evera Prime, and the state of the world as it stands now.

A brand new version of the 2d20 system where your Spirit becomes a powerful resource in its own right, and characters gain benefits from learning about the world.

Five different origins, along with nine archetypes (including three advanced archetypes), provide a huge amount of flexibility and variability in how you create your characters.

A unique way of using growth to develop your character. Discover your short and long-term goals to retire and be the first to unlock powerful advanced archetypes.

Gamemaster's Guide

Help players create memorable stories in the world of Evera Prime, including a deep dive into the playable factions and peoples of Evera Prime, providing much more insight into their stories, backgrounds, and ways of life. As humanity rebuilds and communities begin to thrive, the threat of the Dark City, the Thralls, and the Builder AI loom on the horizon…

240 pages packed with full-color art bringing the world to life. A detailed guide to the history and secrets of Evera Prima, a map and guide to the region around New Mossgrove, information on the wider continent of Nedresita

Guidance for the gamemaster on running scenes and advice on core mechanics, like Skill Tests, Truths, Threats, Hazards, Action Scenes, the Spirit Economy, and creating and running NPCs.

A host of challenging enemies, including malevolent Nanograms, Civilian, Industrial, and Military Wakers, vicious bioengineered creatures, and dangerous plant life! Plus, a host of sample NPCs from across various factions to populate your adventures.

A complete starting adventure: Secrets in Los Rios which can be played standalone or following on from the events of the campaign in the Dreams and Machines Starter Set.

Gamemaster's Toolkit

A mighty four-panel GM Screen featuring dramatic action-packed artwork and quick rules references to keep the action flowing. The Gamemaster's Toolkit contains:

A host of handy at-a-glance rules, tables, resources, and guidance at your fingertips.

Rules for exploring the world of Evera Prime, with hexcrawl and encounter rules for expeditions into the wilds, including rules for discovering materials, random encounters, and the various types of terrain your players are likely to come across.

A host of tables and charts to help you structure and plan your adventures and campaigns in advance or to create exciting encounters and NPCs on the spur of the moment.

Tons of adventure seeds and ideas to use to spark inspiration.

Dice Set

The Dreams and Machines roleplaying dice set contains:

5 twenty-sided dice

The Spirit symbol in place of the '1' on each dice

Numbered in Kari's handwriting

Collector's Slip Case

The Dreams and Machines collector's slipcase contains:

Beautiful, collector's edition cover art of Kari and Abe around the slipcase

The Player's Guide in hardback

The Gamemaster's Guide in hardback

A poster-sized map of New Mossgrove and the surrounding region

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!