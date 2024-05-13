Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: #DRIVE Rally!, Pixel Perfect Dude

#DRIVE Rally Will Arrive On PC In Early Access This Autumn

#DRIVE Rally has been confirmed for Early Access sometime this fall, as it will arrive later in 2025 for PC and consoles.

Article Summary #DRIVE Rally is launching in Early Access for PC this Autumn, full release in 2025.

Retro ‘90s arcade rally racing with a modern twist and various iconic tracks.

Features a roster of legendary cars and humorous, helpful co-drivers.

Customizable rally cars with Photo Mode to capture your bespoke designs.

Indie game developer and publisher Pixel Perfect Dude announced that #DRIVE Rally is headed for Early Access on PC later this Autumn. if you haven't seen the game yet, this has been designed to bring that nostalgic feel of '90s arcade racing back to consoles, as you'll compete against other players and race in time trials with a few new twists on the genre. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as we wait for an official date.

#DRIVE Rally

#DRIVE Rally isn't just a trip down memory lane; it's an arcade-inspired rally-driving experience set in the golden racing era of the '90s. From the lush, evergreen forests of Holzberg in Germany to the twisty, arid roads of the American southwest, #DRIVE Rally offers a variety of iconic tracks and legendary rally cars that players can tune and customize. Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned pro, the game ensures that every race is challenging and rewarding. Plus, co-drivers aren't just there for the ride—they bring personality to the journey with their unique brand of humor and insightful driving directions!

#DRIVE All Over the World: From the sunny landscapes of Dry Crumbs, through the whispering woods of Holzberg, to the chilly wilderness of Revontuli, each track offers unique features and asks drivers to go the distance.

From the sunny landscapes of Dry Crumbs, through the whispering woods of Holzberg, to the chilly wilderness of Revontuli, each track offers unique features and asks drivers to go the distance. Legendary Cars: Jump behind the wheel of legendary rally cars, including Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, The Bobond, and many more from the studio's previous title #DRIVE. New from the '90s era are Das Sandsturm and Celestia, just for a start!

Jump behind the wheel of legendary rally cars, including Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, The Bobond, and many more from the studio's previous title #DRIVE. New from the '90s era are Das Sandsturm and Celestia, just for a start! Passionate Co-Drivers: For better or worse, your co-driver is with you to the end! There to help and lend some humourous jabs, they're your trusty navigator —and your worst critic.

For better or worse, your co-driver is with you to the end! There to help and lend some humourous jabs, they're your trusty navigator —and your worst critic. #DRIVE Design: It's your way and the highway, baby! From tires to tailpipe, build your car to your liking. Add your special touches with paintwork, decals, and decorations. Take a picture in Photo Mode – it'll last longer.

#DRIVE Like it's 1999: pumped up with 90's Easter Eggs and references in an adoring homage to the thunderous days of rally racing circa 1990s, this game feels like a finely-tuned arcade experience, with no coins needed.

