Kiborg Announces For Late-April Release on PC & Consoles

Take on hords of enemies with your cybernetic implants in Kiborg, set to be released for PC and consoles at the end of April

Article Summary Kiborg launches April 30, 2025, on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, immersing players in a rogue-lite beat 'em up.

Set on a prison planet, play as Morgan Lee and fight off waves of enemies to secure freedom.

Upgrade cybernetic implants to enhance melee power, unleash combos, and unlock special powers.

Earn in-game currency for permanent upgrades and outsmart the game's monstrous host, Volkov.

Indie game developer and publisher Sobaka Studio has confirmed the release date for their upcoming game, Kiborg. If you haven't seen he game before, this is a rogue-lite beat'em where you're constantly fighting off enemies as a killing cyborg, hence the name. However, you get to upgrade your body as you go to take on new and tougher challenges. Its up to you how to best use your cybernetic implants to get the job done. We have the latest trailer for you here as the game arrives on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on April 30, 2025.

Kiborg

Morgan Lee has been accused of war crimes he didn't commit and sentenced to a 1,300-year sentence on the galaxy's worst prison planet with no hope of parole. Death provides no escape, as his jailors will keep reviving him until he serves every last second. But one way out does exist: win on Cable Galactica's hottest game show, "The Last Ticket." Starting off with just melee attacks, brutalize waves of foes with kicks and punches, eventually earning ranged weapons like simple pistols up to assault rifles and futuristic firearms that can pack a punch from a distance. Roll to dodge attacks, or use carefully-timed blocks to deflect enemy attacks, just don't run out of energy.

The Last Ticket's grotesque host Volkov may be a monster, but he likes entertainment, so Morgan has access to cybernetic implants that increase the strength of his melee attacks, enable literally bone-crushing combos, and enable the usage of giant sledgehammers. What's a cybernetic upgrade without the ability to unleash special powers like rocket-propelled dash punches and electric shockwaves? Reviving Morgan after each run will prove to be Volkov's gravest mistake, as the currency earned each run can go toward permanent unlocks, giving Morgan more and more advantages as he seeks freedom, no matter what it may cost him along the way.

