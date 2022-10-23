Apex Legends: Eclipse Will Be Coming On November 1st

Respawn Entertainment revealed more details this week for the next season coming to Apex Legends, as Eclipse is coming on November 1st. The content will follow the usual pattern of previous seasons in which you'll be getting a brand new hero and a new map for you to fight on, plus a number of additions and changes to the game that will adjust the meta and keep you on your toes. And much like those previous seasons, the team hasn't revealed that much about what's to come because they don't like to do that until it's absolutely necessary. So the finer details of this season probably won't be coming until next week. What we do know, at least to some degree, is the latest hero who will be added to the game by the name of Catalyst.

The character is being referred to as a conjurer, or in some circles a terraformer, as she can change matter in front of her to suit her needs, as well as send out projectiles of black goo that operate in different ways. While we don't know the specifics of her weapon yet, it looks like you're getting someone who can be both on the offensive and defensive instead of having to stick to one and rely on others to cover the rest. We have a couple of trailers featuring her below as we wait for everything to be revealed next week.

"Tressa has fought for Cleo since she was a teenager. Seer may have brought the Legends to her home, but Catalyst is ready to keep up. The shattered moon of Boreas needs help. But when Tressa and her friend disagree about the best way to save Cleo, the consequences will change lives forever. The experienced terraformer and defensive conjurer Tressa Smith uses her remarkable control of ferrofluid to manipulate the battlefield."