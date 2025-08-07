Posted in: Games, Indie Games, The Arcade Crew, Video Games | Tagged: Drop Duchy, Sleepy Mill Studio

Drop Duchy Releases First Paid DLC With a Free Update

Drop Duchy has released a free update this week with a ton of new additions to the game, as well as a paid DLC called The Tribe Faction

Article Summary Drop Duchy launches first paid DLC, The Tribe Faction, with unique buildings and abilities.

Free August update introduces the Constellations mechanic for more strategic mid-run options.

Act 4 and Endless Mode deliver endless waves, elite enemies, and a challenging new endgame.

Twelve new cards and sixteen challenges expand progression, plus quality-of-life improvements.

Indie game developer Sleepy Mill Studio and publisher The Arcade Crew have released two new additions to Drop Duchy, as players can get a paid DLC and a free update. First up, the DLC is called The Tribe Faction, which adds four exclusive buildings to the mix, as well as other options that will open up new advantages for you, depending on the situation. Meanwhile, the game got a free update with a ton of new content, which we have the details for you from the devs below.

The Tribe Faction

Channeling the wisdom of the druids, The Tribe introduces four exclusive buildings inspired by monumental relics like Stonehenge and towering menhirs (upright stones placed by ancient humans), emphasizing stone alignment and exploration. Stone Circle: Gives a massive amount of resources when placed in the Carin's Area. Sacrificial Site: Recruit one unit for each unit removed during the whole round. War Council: Allows you to recruit for each square explored in the round.

Place your new standing stones using different patterns such as rectangles for the Cairn's Area or straight lines, to activate specific effects and to produce a significant boost of resources or troops.

These nature-bound tacticians wield deep synergy with forest blocks, the exploration system, and the all-new Constellations mechanic to command the battlefield (more information below).

Drop Duchy – Free August Update

Constellations Mechanic: Tap into astrological energy mid-run with the all-new Constellations system, rechargeable abilities that let you twist fate in your favor. Shape-shift blocks, alter the terrain, obliterate obstacles or disable enemies in a flash. Constellations are chosen at the start of the game in the menu and can be changed between rounds. Constellations offer players more strategic control by reducing the feeling of randomness.

Tap into astrological energy mid-run with the all-new Constellations system, rechargeable abilities that let you twist fate in your favor. Act 4 / Endless Mode: The end is just the beginning. Once you've conquered Drop Duchy's third boss, Act 4 unlocks an endless gauntlet where enemies grow stronger with every wave. Bring your full deck and your wits as you descend deeper into this infinite clash of dominions in pursuit of reaching the highest score.

The end is just the beginning. Once you've conquered Drop Duchy's third boss, Act 4 unlocks an endless gauntlet where enemies grow stronger with every wave. Bring your full deck and your wits as you descend deeper into this infinite clash of dominions in pursuit of reaching the highest score. Elite Enemies: These enhanced versions of existing enemies come with brutal new mechanics and cunning behaviors. Elite enemies will begin appearing in Act 4, bringing greater challenge to players brave enough to step in their path.

These enhanced versions of existing enemies come with brutal new mechanics and cunning behaviors. New Cards: Expand your dominion with 12 brand-new common cards accessible to every faction. All new cards are unlockable into the progression tree.

Expand your dominion with 12 brand-new common cards accessible to every faction. New Challenges: Earn your crowns with purpose. 16 new challenges have been added to put the latest mechanics to the test. These bite-sized tasks offer straightforward paths to unlocking the latest cards, and also help accelerate early-game progression, letting players advance more quickly.

Earn your crowns with purpose. 16 new challenges have been added to put the latest mechanics to the test. These bite-sized tasks offer straightforward paths to unlocking the latest cards, and also help accelerate early-game progression, letting players advance more quickly. Your Empire, Your Pace: New accessibility and comfort settings let players adjust the game to their pace, such as changing the piece drop speed. Quality-of-life upgrades include new deck filters, a one-click "clear path" button, and full access to challenges from anywhere, keeping your runs smooth and focused.

