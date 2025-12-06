Posted in: Games, Indie Games, The Arcade Crew, Video Games | Tagged: Drop Duchy, Sleepy Mill Studio

Drop Duchy Releases New Viking DLC Called "The North"

Drop Duchy has a new DLC out right now, as players can channel their inner Viking with a ton of new options in The North DLC

Article Summary Drop Duchy launches The North DLC featuring a powerful Viking-inspired faction and new abilities

Ascension mode offers escalating difficulty with player-chosen modifiers and unique cosmetic rewards

Face three new bosses with distinct mechanics, expanding challenge and strategy in every act

Free update adds cards, challenges, quality-of-life upgrades, and a community-requested undo button

Indie game developer Sleepy Mill Studio and publisher The Arcade Crew have dropped a new DLC for Drop Duchy. The DLC focuses on Vikings as The North brings in a number of new additions that are not just Nordic-themed, but also winter and snow-centric to give the game a little bit more of a challenge. The game has also been given a free update that includes several player-requested additions, including an Undo button. We have more details below as both of these are live now.

Drop Duchy – The North

The North DLC adds an aggressively powerful "The North" faction inspired by the legendary might of the Vikings. Unlike Drop Duchy's other factions, The North's warriors can be tactically led into individual battles instead of being grouped up into one all-encompassing army. Combined with The North's unique Fury ability, which provides additional units for every hit point lost in the round prior, as well as the option to loot resource buildings for valuables and eight all-new cards, The North commands an unprecedented strategic advantage unique from Drop Duchy's other factions.

The Ascension Game Mode: Unlocked once you've beaten Normal mode, the Ascension mode gradually ramps up complexity and challenge through player-chosen modifiers. For each Ascension Tier, you have to select a certain number of modifiers from a long list (increased number of enemies, lower starting health, or more expensive card upgrades, for example) – allowing you to build the run to your strengths. With each run completed, you'll unlock new cosmetic options before you brave the next Ascension tier.

