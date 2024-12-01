Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Movie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Drug Dealer Simulator Cartel, True Games Syndicate

Drug Dealer Simulator 2 Revealed New Casino DLC

Drug Dealer Simulator 2 has a new DLC on the way next year, as you can get the money rolling when you open up a brand-new casino

Indie game developer True Games Syndicate and publisher Movie Games recently revealed a new DLC on the way to Drug Dealer Simulator 2, as the money will come rolling in with the new Casino DLC. The new content will have you turning an oil rig in the middle of the ocean into a casino for high rollers in international waters, where you can also take care of other dealings without being bothered. The DLC has no official date beyond the fact it will be out in 2025, so for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Casino DLC

What turns a person into a drug dealer? And a drug dealer into a casino top dog? Take a crack at the high-stakes gambling world with the Drug Dealer Simulator 2: Casino DLC! If the drug dealing underworld is not enough to satisfy your craving for money and power, now you have a chance to reach beyond! Are you ready to take your chances in a casino? And later – to take over its operation? Casino DLC introduces a brand new location and quests to Drug Dealer Simulator 2. Gain access to a VIP casino hidden away on a remote drilling rig located some distance away from the shores of Isla Sombra. Try your luck in five different gambling games:

Texas Hold'em Multiplayer

All-in Poker

Slot machines

Blackjack

Roulette

Caught your interest? How about owning the place and turning it into your personal piggy bank? Take on a quest that will turn you into a big-shot casino owner!

New location – drilling rig casino;

Five available gambling games, including co-op poker;

Two new quests will allow you to take over the casino.

Drug Dealer Simulator Cartel

Welcome to the early 2000s! You are Eddie, and a lifestyle of bad choices made you an outlaw seeking refuge. Don't worry tho, Isla Sombra is the perfect place for fugitives like you! You're not planning to just surrender and stay there forever though. Prove your worth, use your talents and get your life back! Making a fortune along the way won't hurt either. Experience the open world of Isla Sombra and simulate your drug-dealing adventure! Make crime your day-to-day job. Gather and collect ingredients, work hard to gain customers, take their orders and sell your stock. Remember to use the services of your employees and influencers.

