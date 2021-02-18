Druids Are Coming To Baldur's Gate 3 In Next Patch

Good news for people looking to play a new class in Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studios will be adding Druids in the next patch. The team dropped a bunch of knowledge on everyone today revealing that not only will we get a new class, but a number of the changes that will be involved with Patch 4. We have a few sets of notes from them below, starting with everything involving the Druid class, and then under the trailer, we have some of the biggest changes coming to this patch. Still no release date for the patch yet, however, other than its coming "very soon".

The Druid class comes to Baldur's Gate 3 with over 30 spells and abilities, including Wild Shape. New dialogue and voice-over have also been recorded so that playing a Druid delivers the same deeply narrative experience as the other classes (Humans, Elves, Half-Elves, Halflings, Dwarves, Tieflings, Drow, etc.). We won't spoil them, but those who visit Druid's Grove as a Druid may enjoy a game of spot-the-difference. And of course, as a game that reacts to who you are, there will be new rewards, options, story moments, and interactions scattered throughout Act 1.

With the power of the wilderness at their fingertips, Druids can transform their shape to adapt to different situations. Crunch bones and slam into enemies as a Dire Wolf or Polar Bear. Spin your silken thread over the environment as a Spider. Soar above Faerun as a Raven. Sneak into hostile spaces unnoticed as a Cat. Burrow under the earth and ambush opponents as a Badger. Or temporarily embrace the tadpole that the Mindflayers have implanted inside you, discovering a new, mysterious Aberrant Shape.

There will be eight Shapes available: Deep Rothé, Cat, Raven, Dire Wolf, Badger, Spider, Polar Bear, and Aberrant. NPCs will react to your animal form in procedural ways. Bear blocking your path? Assume Bear Shape and speak his own language! D&D fans will know that Druids traditionally come from one of a number of Circles. Druids will be able to choose from one of two Circles to inform how they play: