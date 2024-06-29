Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Duck Paradox, Magic Games

Duck Paradox Releases New World 2 Update This Week

Duck Paradox has a brand new update available now, as the World 2 Update brings with it 12 new levels and an all-new boss.

Article Summary Duck Paradox World 2 Update hits with 12 new levels and a fresh boss.

Explore quirky Disco Dimension challenges in Early Access expansion.

Step into Dr. Paraducks' boots to save ducks and fix reality.

Master run-and-gun gameplay, dodge dangers, and craft clever builds.

Indie game developer Magic Games and publisher Midwest Games released a new update for Duck Paradox, giving the game its new World 2 Update. The game is still in Early Access, so this is basically an addition to the game on top of what you've already been playing. This new update provides 12 new levels for you to explore in the Disco Dimension, as well as an all-new boss encounter for you to deal with. You can learn more about it in the trailer above.

Duck Paradox

Navigate the infinite domains of the multiverse as savvy scientist Dr. Paraducks in search of her pet duck, lost in the throes of space-time thanks to a malfunctioning time machine. Trapped in a world of endless possibilities, Dr. Paraducks continues to battle corrupted versions of her beloved pet despite the unrelenting reality and her declining sanity. But who knows what is real anymore? For her, there is no choice but to keep fighting. Tackle difficult-to-master trials, run after run, with the utmost quickness to earn powerful upgrades, save all of the ducks, and grasp the tattered threads of reality.

Armed with a trusty ray gun and a can-do quackitude, face dangerous worlds teeming with corrupted imposters. Leap across perilous platforms, unleashing waves of bouncing bullets on swarms of feathered foes. Each ray gun blast offers a deadly risk: each miss ricochets off of walls, adding to Dr. Paraducks' list of troubles. Aim and shoot strategically while dodging lethal hazards and pixelated pits of death. Slow down time for some breathing room while solving puzzles and engaging barricades. Procure lifesaving shield bubbles before setting up explosive traps to zap duck doppelgangers while corralling your duck to safety. Select between two randomized upgrades at the end of each level, experimenting with new builds with every reset. Pet enthusiasts will need to keep a level head through more than 20 increasingly difficult levels or unlock and test their resolve in the endless Survival mode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!