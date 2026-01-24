Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: bradford, DFO, Dungeon Fighter Online

Dungeon Fighter Online Launches Inae Dusk War Raid

Dungeon Fighter Online dreleased a new update this week as the Inae Dusk War takes center stage with several new additions

Nexon has launched a new update this week for Dungeon Fighter Online, as they have brought the Inae Dusk War Raid to the game for its latest event. Serving as Act Six of Season Nine, this update brings with it new semi-raid content, several quality of life improvements, farming content, gear and character balance updates, in-game events, and a few more additions. We have the full rundown below as the content is now live.

Dungeon Fighter Online – Inae Dusk War

As Delezie's advent erupts in Inae after Venus uses the Mirror of Longing, only the God of Mist's power can prevent the city's key districts from being wiped out. With the Adventurer's help inside her memories, the God of Mist reawakens as Nabel and drives back Delezie's influence but it is too late to save the ruined outskirts. Now plague-born armies, joined by the Maleficents and Vanitas, launch a unified assault, forcing the Adventurer's party into a desperate multi-front fight to keep the City of Promise from falling.

Enticing Inae Dusk War Raid: The update introduces a new raid, Inae Dusk War, an eight-player raid built around a flexible party structure in which boss fights range from individual player to a full team of eight players. The raid's signature Intrusion mechanic allows players to jump into ongoing fights, interrupt boss patterns and maximize the efficiency of various advantages provided by unique bosses. Additionally, Players who clear the raid will earn rewards such as Denaturants, which can be used to convert Armory items into Void Souls, and Doom Doorplates, which act as entry materials for the new Verge of Doom content and provide guaranteed equipment rewards based on the rarity of the Doorplate used.

The update also adds a new variant of the Disciple of Doom that requires the new Doom Doorplate items to enter. Valuable rewards will be provided based on the doorplate's rarity. Additionally, a variety of lucky drop factors may occur randomly and can dramatically increase the value and amount of rewards obtained. Character Balance Patch: Check out the improved gameplay for many DFO characters! This update features substantial changes, including Skill Evolution changes to nine Advancements, skill adjustments to 13 Advancements, balance patches for three Buffer Advancements and additional damage adjustments across most of the roster.

Additionally, a number of events have also been added to provide players with an abundance of new rewards:

Stop the Fall of Inae: Show off your DFO prowess with the limited-time honorary cosmetics, including The Piper Transformation Costume, Bobblehead Avatar and Aura Avatar items for clearing the new 'Inae Dusk War Raid' content.

Show off your DFO prowess with the limited-time honorary cosmetics, including The Piper Transformation Costume, Bobblehead Avatar and Aura Avatar items for clearing the new 'Inae Dusk War Raid' content. Boost Up Encore: Continue the full-on support for end-game-ready characters! Players who create a max-level character in a flash will receive both essential and high-end items for boosting their new character with the latest content.

Continue the full-on support for end-game-ready characters! Players who create a max-level character in a flash will receive both essential and high-end items for boosting their new character with the latest content. Perfect Winter Planning: Join this long-term gameplay-boosting event to earn valuable rewards such as best-in-slot enchants and valuable Fusion Stone equipment! Log in and complete simple Winter Missions to gather cute Snow Mage Crayons and purchase these rewards in the Event Shop.

Join this long-term gameplay-boosting event to earn valuable rewards such as best-in-slot enchants and valuable Fusion Stone equipment! Log in and complete simple Winter Missions to gather cute Snow Mage Crayons and purchase these rewards in the Event Shop. Seria's Special Shop: As a thank you to all DFO Adventurers for beginning 2026 with us, a special shop has been added! Simply log in and visit the NPC Seria Shop to immediately purchase for a small amount of gold, end-game, highly valuable rewards, including an Epic Transcendent Stone, Lustrous Doorplates that are guaranteed to provide Epic equipment in the new Verge of Doom dungeon and 200 Void Souls!

Also, during the winter season, players can partake in an exciting new sale:

Frost Kingdom Package: Players will be welcomed to the winter season while adorned in the beauty of eternal snow! The newest winter Avatars will be available for purchase from January 20 to March 10, so be sure to nab these frosty garments before they melt away.

