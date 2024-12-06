Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Dungeon Fighter Online

Dungeon Fighter Online Releases Forest of Awakening Update

Dungeon Fighter Online has gotten into the holiday spirit, sort of, with the release of the new Forest of Awakening update

Article Summary Explore the festive Forest of Awakening in Dungeon Fighter Online's new update for holiday adventures.

Unlock Fusion Stone Imprint System to boost your abilities and purify the Legion Dungeon.

Say goodbye to equipment level grinding with the removal of the Equipment Growth System.

Revamp your play style with Exorcist and Crusader (M) renewals in the balanced character patch.

Nexon has released a brand new update for Dungeon Fighter Online this week, as players can explore the festive Forest of Awakening. This is basically the game's big update for the holidays that will give players a number of things to do over the next few weeks, serving officially as Season 8 Act 7 of the content. This includes the addition of a new forest, the removal of equipment growth, a new training camp, and more. We have the dev notes and the trailer here as the content is now live.

Dungeon Fighter Online – Forest of Awakening

Electrifying New Forest of Awakening Legion Dungeon : Prevent the plague energy from reaching the Sacred Beasts' Place of Birth and Death in the new Legion Dungeon . Purify the Forest of Awakening and valuable Fusion Stone Equipment and collect materials that will allow players to use the new Fusion Stone Imprint System!

Prevent the plague energy from reaching the Sacred Beasts' Place of Birth and Death in the new Legion . Purify the Forest of Awakening and valuable Fusion Stone Equipment and collect materials that will allow players to use the new Fusion Stone Imprint System! Enticing New Imprint System: Players can enhance their Fusion Stones' abilities to grow stronger with the new Imprint System. Additionally, the Safe Imprinting feature allows players to revert to their previous state if the engraving result don't yield the desired results. No need to start over if things don't go as planned!

Players can enhance their Fusion Stones' abilities to grow stronger with the new Imprint System. Additionally, the Safe Imprinting feature allows players to revert to their previous state if the engraving result don't yield the desired results. No need to start over if things don't go as planned! Equipment Growth System Removal: Say goodbye to option level grinding for equipment! This update will mark the end of the Equipment Growth System, with all existing equipment having their option levels removed. The update brings a smoother growth experience, with noticeable changes to both equipment and character progression.

Say goodbye to option level grinding for equipment! This update will mark the end of the Equipment Growth System, with all existing equipment having their option levels removed. The update brings a smoother growth experience, with noticeable changes to both equipment and character progression. Thrilling Character Renewals & Balance Patch: Both the Exorcist and Crusader (M) advancements will each receive a revamp. Players can explore their enhanced skills and unleash divine punishment upon enemies with more fury than ever before. Aside from the character renewals, a variety of classes and advancements will receive skill changes as part of the Character Balance patch.

Both the Exorcist and Crusader (M) advancements will each receive a revamp. Players can explore their enhanced skills and unleash divine punishment upon enemies with more fury than ever before. Aside from the character renewals, a variety of classes and advancements will receive skill changes as part of the Character Balance patch. Purge of Sacred Beasts' Forest: Complete the Forest of Awakening Legion Dungeon within the first two weeks of its release to earn exclusive honorary cosmetics. Players can join the vanguard of veteran Adventurers and showcase their might to all of Arad with various costumes, Party Request Frames, and more!

Complete the Forest of Awakening Legion within the first two weeks of its release to earn exclusive honorary cosmetics. Players can join the vanguard of veteran Adventurers and showcase their might to all of Arad with various costumes, Party Request Frames, and more! Behi's Winter Training Camp: Receive full support for building up two new characters! Players can reach the max level quickly, and by completing the event's mission milestones after reaching Lv. 110, they'll be ready to face Arad's most formidable foes right away. Special rewards will be available for new and returning players, so don't miss the chance to join Dungeon Fighter Online!

