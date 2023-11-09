Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Dungeons 4, Realmforge Studios

Dungeons 4 Releases Launch Trailer As The Game Comes Out Today

Check out the all-new launch trailer for Dungeons 4, as Kalypso Media has officially released the game today on console and PC.

Article Summary Kalypso Media releases Dungeons 4 on PC and console with a new launch trailer.

Return to the Overworld to combat Absolute Evil and its minions in the game.

Features include larger dungeons, enhanced co-op play, and a new Dwarven adversary.

Join Dark Elf Thalya and Baby Evil for a strategic mix of simulation and dungeon management.

Kalypso Media has officially released Dungeons 4 for PC and console today, and with it comes a brand new launch trailer for you to check out. The game has been teased for months as they are bringing players back to the Overworld, as you now have to take on the Absolute Evil that plagues the land. You can check out the trailer below to get one last good look at the game before you decide to play it yourself.

"With larger dungeons, an expansive Overworld, enhanced co-op play, more evil critters, and the addition of the infuriating Dwarves, Evil has never looked this good! Building on the success of the iconic Dungeons series, Dungeons 4 unleashes evilness upon the Overworld with a mix of real-time strategy, simulation, and dungeon management gameplay. The story follows the Dark Elf Thalya, who recently returned from imprisonment as she sows chaos in in the Overworld and ultimately teams up with a very unlikely partner along with the embodiment of The Absolute Evil re-incarnated, The Baby Evil – Gorgu. Reinforced with a new ability-based Perk System and Baby Evil at her side, Thalya is certain she will finally overcome the forces of good once and for all."

"As if Thalya didn't have enough to deal with, the developers at Realmforge have decided to make Dungeons 4 even more challenging by adding a new adversary. Dwarves have arrived in Dungeons 4, ready to tunnel destruction through carefully crafted dungeons to prevent The Absolute Evil from turning the beautiful Overworld into Evil's most pleasurable holiday paradise. Prepare for the onslaught of Dwarves by ensuring the Dungeon is well-protected by traps and stocked with minions ready to thwart those pesky intruders. Think the Absolute Evil would stop there? No way! Those brave enough to face the forces of good can have an evil buddy tag along in the adventure with dynamic two-player co-op multiplayer, managing and controlling the same dungeon with a unified evil vision."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!