Disney Twisted-Wonderland Finally Releases In North America

Aniplex Inc. has finally brought the anime-centric mobile game Disney Twisted-Wonderland over to North American audiences. The game has been doing well in Japan as players have been getting a much darker version of some familiar characters in Disney's lore wreaking havoc around the realms. To help with the launch in the U.S. and Canada, the devs are holding a special Launch Celebration Campaign where you can snag a ton of in-game rewards. These include special log-in bonuses, a guaranteed Super Super Rare card summon, and limited-time deals in the in-game store. Players will also receive all pre-registration campaign rewards to help them during their stay at the Night Raven College. You can download the game right now for free on iOS and Android as we have more info below about the launch in North America.

Promo artwork for Disney Twisted-Wonderland, courtesy of Aniplex Inc.
Available upon launch are two main story books, beginning with "Main Story Book 1: The Rose-Red Tyrant" featuring characters twisted from Disney's Alice in Wonderland  the Heartslabyul Dorm, where students live their everyday lives following the laws set forth by the Queen of Hearts. In "Main Story Book 2: The Usurper from the Wilds" players will meet the students of the Savanaclaw Dorm, modeled after the perseverance of the King of Beasts and twisted from Disney's The Lion King Story progression consists of three different parts: Original Disney-Inspired Adventures, Twistunes Rhythmic Challenges, and Turn-Based Battles. Within the Original Disney-Inspired Adventures, all character models are animated using Live2D and all the main story scenarios are fully voiced, adding immersive depth and compelling energy to the story. 

Disney Twisted-Wonderland promises to bring a unique gaming experience to anime, manga, and Disney fans alike, with the visual and storytelling style of renowned anime and manga artist, Yana Toboso, best known for the wildly successful Black Butler series. This highly anticipated mobile game features an opening animation by TROYCA (Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files {Rail Zeppelin} Grace noteAldnoah.Zero) and an all-star voice cast including Natsuki Hanae (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaTokyo Ghoul), Koki Uchiyama (Haikyu!!Fate/Zero), and Atsushi Tamaru (The Irregular at Magic High SchoolThe Asterisk War). 

