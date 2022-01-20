Disney Twisted-Wonderland Finally Releases In North America

Available upon launch are two main story books, beginning with "Main Story Book 1: The Rose-Red Tyrant" featuring characters t wisted from Disney's Alice in Wonderland – the Heartslabyul Dorm, where students live their everyday lives following the laws set forth by the Queen of Hearts. In "Main Story Book 2: The Usurper from the Wilds" players will meet the students of the Savanaclaw Dorm, modele d after the perseverance of the King of Beasts and twisted from Disney's The Lion King. Story progression consists of three different parts: Original Disney-Inspired Adventures, Twistunes Rhythmic Challenges, and Turn-Based Battles. Within the Original Disney-Inspired Adventures, all character models are animated using Live2D and all the main story scenarios are fully voiced, adding immersive depth and compelling energy to the story.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland promises to bring a unique gaming experience to anime, manga, and Disney fans alike, with the visual and storytelling style of renowned anime and manga artist, Yana Toboso, best known for the wildly successful Black Butler series. This highly anticipated mobile game features an opening animation by TROYCA (Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files {Rail Zeppelin} Grace note, Aldnoah.Zero) and an all-star voice cast including Natsuki Hanae (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Toky o Ghoul), Koki Uchiyama (Haikyu!!, Fate/Zero), and Atsushi Tamaru (The Irregular at Magic High School, The Asterisk War).