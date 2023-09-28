Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Achilles: Legends Untold, Dark Point Games

Achilles: Legends Untold Receives An Official Release Date

Dark Point Games revealed this morning they have finally given Achilles: Legends Untold a release date, as it will come out in November.

Indie game developer and publisher Dark Point Games has finally put a release date on Achilles: Legends Untold. We now have confirmation that the game will be released on November 2, 2023, as it will be released on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S. You can also check out a brand new trailer for the game showing off more content, which we have for you at the bottom.

"Combat, a central feature of gameplay, proves this premise best. In Achilles: Legends Untold, you can die in a multitude of ways – swarmed by skeletons, blown to bits by an exploding barrel, or expiring from unremoved statuses like poison or bleeding that deal damage over time. Unlike in most action RPGs, combat in Achilles doesn't depend on carelessly storming through hordes of enemies. Launching a "road roller" mode won't lead you anywhere except to your death. Fights are small-scale, and focus should be on delivering well-thought-out moves. Any attack you make won't get passed unnoticed by your enemies, who will try to surround you or deal a blow at the moment you least expect it."

"Keen-eyed archers are not Stormtroopers from Star Wars; their arrows mercilessly remind you to roll or cover yourself with a shield. Armored undead, though slow in movements, are clad in iron from top to bottom, leaving only their backs vulnerable. Wolves, on the other hand, attack in packs and do a hit-and-run tactic, inflicting bleeding statuses. The diversity of foes and combat styles encourages you to watch and learn to achieve victory. While regular enemies in large groups pose a challenge even to veteran ARPG players, Achilles: Legends Untold introduces several bosses – powerful individual opponents with their own life bars and unique, deadly combat patterns. With the release of the full game, you will be able to face one of the new bosses, the mythical Minotaur."

"Wielding a giant axe, the half-man, half-bull is the guardian of a network of pathways and corridors in the ancient Labirnyth – a new, explorable location in the game. The Minotaur impresses not only with his terrifying stature but also with a set of unique fighting skills. His melee blows are devastating on their own and extremely difficult to dodge. If you try to keep the monster in the distance, however, he will bring a crushing avalanche upon you, forcing you to roll and eventually face him in melee again. These are just some of the abilities you can expect when you finally face him! By introducing this enemy, Dark Point Games wants to tell players: this is one of the ultimate challenges you can overcome only if you pay super attention and use all the combat knowledge you have gained thus far. Fights in Achilles: Legends Untold encourage observation and persistence, but the game also spices them with random enemy behavior. The proprietary artificial intelligence system, GAIA (Group Action AI), makes opponents work together and take advantage of their surroundings to deliver coordinated attacks on the player. Such special moves cannot be easily predicted and countered, which makes fights even more natural and challenging."

