Dungeons 4 Releases Two New Developer Diaries

Check out the two new latest videos from Kalypso Media as they have a pair of new developer diaries this week for Dungeons 4.

Dungeons 4 expands with larger dungeons, more minions, and a 20-mission campaign narrated by a beloved voice.

The game introduces Dwarves and new biomes, elevating the dark fantasy strategy experience.

Players can now enjoy co-op multiplayer to manage dungeons and spread evil in the Overworld together.

Kalypso Media has released two new videos this week for Dungeons 4, as they delve deeper into the game with a pair of developer diaries. The videos show two different discussions with the team at Realmforge Studios. The first of the two is called "Gameplay of Dungeons," chatting with Creative Director Christian Wolfertstetter, Art Director Anika Linke, Level Designer Marcel Hähnlein, Project Manager Maita Sedlaczek, and Lead Programmer Immanuel Scholz about new gameplay additions and discussing new modes being added to the game. The second one is called "The Story of Dungeons," and the team provides a better look at the Absolute Evil and his loyal servants in the game. Enjoy the videos, as the game is out now.

"In Dungeons 4, the Absolute Evil's quest is not yet complete, and with Thalya, the dark elf sorcerer, still by his side, it's time to continue spreading chaos and destruction – this time with Dwarves. In this impending new addition to the popular dungeon management series, players can control even more despicable creatures in even larger dungeons. Raise a devious army of orcs, succubae, zombies, and other cruel creatures, all ready to cast corruption across the overworld. Then set your Snots to work on creating your very own sprawling underground dungeon network – just be prepared to compete with the invading dwarves who have arrived to claim their share of space and supplies. Take on the 20-mission-long, fully narrated campaign, or use two-player co-op multiplayer to double the destruction and manage your dungeon with a fellow evil friend. Did we mention the Dwarves?"

Everything is better with Dwarves: The Dwarves have arrived to build their underground strongholds, and the hardy little fellows (although they don't like being called that) compete with the Ever-Expanding Evil for space and resources.

The Dwarves have arrived to build their underground strongholds, and the hardy little fellows (although they don't like being called that) compete with the Ever-Expanding Evil for space and resources. It makes your Dungeon great again: Dungeons are up to four times larger than before, and there are many more creatures who wait for the All-Commanding Evil's orders to conquer the Overworld. Now, the time has come for massive armies and truly sprawling dungeons!

Dungeons are up to four times larger than before, and there are many more creatures who wait for the All-Commanding Evil's orders to conquer the Overworld. Now, the time has come for massive armies and truly sprawling dungeons! Ripe for the taking: The Overworld is bigger than ever before. Gain Evilness by beating Mini Bosses like the obsessively harmonious Unicorn and use it to transform the Overworld into stunning biomes of pure evil.

The Overworld is bigger than ever before. Gain Evilness by beating Mini Bosses like the obsessively harmonious Unicorn and use it to transform the Overworld into stunning biomes of pure evil. New and shiny: An ability-based Perk system for Thalya, the Absolute Evil's trusted *cough* and most loyal subordinate grants her impressive new powers. The Absolute Evil can now enjoy taking over the world, governing the creatures, and slapping subordinates even more with the customizable Evil Hand.

An ability-based Perk system for Thalya, the Absolute Evil's trusted *cough* and most loyal subordinate grants her impressive new powers. The Absolute Evil can now enjoy taking over the world, governing the creatures, and slapping subordinates even more with the customizable Evil Hand. Minions, everywhere: The Horde, the Undead, and the Demons wait to do the Absolute Evil's bidding, with more creatures than ever eagerly following the gesturing Evil's orders, and Snots will play a much more prominent role this time.

The Horde, the Undead, and the Demons wait to do the Absolute Evil's bidding, with more creatures than ever eagerly following the gesturing Evil's orders, and Snots will play a much more prominent role this time. Many ways to tell the story: A long campaign, narrated by the beloved English Narrator from previous titles, as well as several skirmish maps all to challenge your rule as the Absolute Evil.

A long campaign, narrated by the beloved English Narrator from previous titles, as well as several skirmish maps all to challenge your rule as the Absolute Evil. Change the world: Spread your Evilness across the Overworld to bring lush and green environments over to the dark side, now shining even more vibrantly and beautifully evil as you spread your evilness across many new biomes.

Spread your Evilness across the Overworld to bring lush and green environments over to the dark side, now shining even more vibrantly and beautifully evil as you spread your evilness across many new biomes. Work together, slay together: Two-player co-op multiplayer with both players managing one Dungeon together. All skirmish maps and the Dungeons 4 campaign are playable in co-op.

