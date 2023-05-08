Tapu Fini Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2023 Shiny Tapu Fini will be released this week in Pokémon GO. Use these Grass-types, Electric-types, and Poison-types to defeat it in raids.

Tapu Fini finally completes the Shiny release of the four Island Guardians of Alola. This sequence of releases began all the way back in February 2023. These have been peppered in throughout the year between other rotations and now, finally, Tapu Fini will sparkle. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Fini so you can hunt for that new Shiny.

Top Tapu Fini Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Fini counters as such:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Fini with efficiency.

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Therian Forme Thundrus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Fini can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Fini will have a CP of 1632 in normal weather conditions and 2041 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!