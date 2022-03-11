Dungeons & Dragons Gold Box Classics Comes To Steam In Late March

Dungeons & Dragons fans are going to be getting some amazing games this month as a slew of them are coming in a Gold Box Classic collection. If you're a PC gamer of the '80s and '90s, this is going to be a dream come true as practically every video game that ever had the D&D license attached to it will become available to own on Steam in one giant collection, or individually if you're only looking for specific titles. Publisher SNEG has faithfully brought all of these games out of the dusty top shelf of your closet and given them a digital revitalization so they look their absolute best.

What's more, each of them has also been given some improvements as you'll have enhanced features that work with companion apps, as well as a unified launcher system, a character party transfer tool, and customized DOSBox updates. We have the complete list of titles below for you as this collection will be made available on March 29th, 2022.

Launched in 1988, the Gold Box series of computer role-playing games (CRPGs) are beloved by millions of players worldwide. Veteran Dungeons & Dragons players and CRPG newcomers alike enjoyed these games and their variety of unique settings and challenges. Whether it's exploring the high-fantasy worlds of the Forgotten Realms and Dragonlance, surviving the brutal hellscape of Dark Sun, or battling a supreme vampire in the Ravenloft games, there was a Gold Box game for everyone! Grab your sword, spellbook, or Bag of Holding, and get ready for a return to nostalgia-laden adventures later this month! Forgotten Realms: The Archives Collection One (Eye of the Beholder I, II, and III)

Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Two (Curse of the Azure Bonds, Gateway to the Savage Frontier, Hillsfar, Pools of Darkness, Pool of Radiance, Secret of the Silver Blades, Treasures of the Savage Frontier, and Unlimited Adventures)

Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Three (Dungeon Hack, Menzoberranzan)

Krynn series (Champions of Krynn, Death Knights of Krynn, The Dark Queen of Krynn)

Dark Sun series (Shattered Lands, Wake of the Ravager)

Ravenloft series (Strahd's Possession, Stone Prophet)

D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator

Al-Qadim: The Genie's Curse