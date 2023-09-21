Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Planescape, Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse

Dungeons & Dragons Reveals More About The Planescape Adventure

Planescape makes a grand return to Dungeons & Dragons this Fall as players will get an all-new setting and adventure to dive into.

Wizards of the Coast revealed new details today about the next Dungeons & Dragons adventure this Fall, as we're getting Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse. This is basically going ot be everything you ever wanted out of the classic module and location, as Planescape is the gateway to adventuring across multiple planes of existence. Those who remember playing it in the '90s will recall the ability to basically travel across the different points in the realms just by walking through a specific door or visiting the tower. It is one of the most awesome game-changing mechanics and settings ever made for D&D, and now you're getting a modernized version, complete with a campaign and more. We have more info about the set below, as it will be released both digitally and physically in several boxed-set forms on October 17, 2023.

Everything Youy Love About Planescape – And More!

Return to the incredibly imaginative world of Planescape, where demons and angels sip tea together and the unexpected is just around the corner. From perplexing realities to multiversal glitches, fans of the original Planescape setting will encounter both familiar and unfamiliar uncertainties in this smorgasbord of multidimensional chaos.

Create Your Own Planes-Hopping Adventurer

Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse comes with a plethora of unconventional new player options. Choose from 2 new backgrounds: will you be a gate warden influenced by mysterious planar forces, or a planar philosopher who pursues the hidden truths of the multiverse? Channel planar energies with seven otherworldly feats, experiment with intriguing magic spells, and draw inspiration from Sigil's 12 ascendant factions, each with distinct cosmic ideologies.

Infinite Realms & Infinite Storytelling

Bursting with multiversal flavor, this campaign collection contains limitless storytelling inspiration. Dungeon Masters will find everything they need to run grand adventures, including adventure hooks, idiosyncratic locations, and multiversal calamities. With a random encounter table and over 50 unusual creatures, planar pandemonium is just a roll of the dice away.

Warp Through A Weird And Wonderful Dungeons & Dragons World

Immerse yourself in the backstage of reality, using Sigil, the City of Doors, as a gateway to explore the surreal landscape of the Outlands. Explore with a double-sided poster map of Sigil and the Outlands, which serve as both adventure locations and springboards to adventures across the multiverse. The possibilities – just like the realms – are endless.

