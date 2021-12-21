Dying Light 2 Drops New Video Talking Accessibility & More

The crew at Techland dropped a brand new video this week for Dying Light 2 Stay Human as they go over more of the game's accessibility. This is a brand new episode of their "Dying 2 Know" series in which they go behind the scenes and help give a better perspective about the game before it gets released next year. This time around they're delving more into the mechanics of the game for those who wish you play it but might have a disability. It appears the team is going all out to make sure that no matter what kind of gamer you are, you'll be able to customize the game to your needs so that everyone can play. Meanwhile, the team has also released another new video wishing you all a happy holiday as they finalize the game. You can check out both of the videos below as we wait for the game's release on February 4th.

In this episode, Agata Sykuła, UI Producer at Techland, tells us more about the UI, HUD, and accessibility options, as well as the overall user experience. Community feedback is vital to this development process and great changes are possible given players can adjust the HUD and other in-game elements to increase their comfort. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Techland has partnered with GOG and Steam to let gamers play some of their previous games completely free of charge. More gifts and offers will be available soon, so be sure to visit the special anniversary section on TechlandGG, Techland's own player reward program. VAs revealed in today's episode of D2K More, TechlandGG has received a new update letting players activate special achievements on the website and claim rewards in Dying Light. This will even extend to Dying Light 2 Stay Human so players can get a headstart exploring The City upon release.

