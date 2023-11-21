Posted in: Dying Light 2, For Honor, Games, Techland, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Reveals New Collaboration With For Honor

Techland and Ubisoft come together for an all-new gaming crossover event, as For Honor comes to hack and slash zombies in Dying Light 2.

Article Summary Dying Light 2 teams up with For Honor for a crossover event until Dec 5.

Medieval warriors and unique gear enhance the zombie-slaying experience.

Earn exclusive rewards like weapons, outfits, and a paraglider by meeting goals.

New For Honor-themed bundles available for purchase with DL Points.

Techland has partnered up with Ubisoft for a new crossover event as For Honor invades the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Launching today and running all the way through December 5, the streets of Villedor will be taken over by medieval fighters, as they will hack and slash their way through zombies with heavy weaponry. This includes an all-new limited-time set of gear you can pick up that includes a Berzerker's Hand Axe, a Viking Faction Paraglider, a Warlord's Shield Charm, and the character of the Berzerker to play as. You can read more dev notes about it below, along with the latest trailer before diving in.

Dying Light 2 x For Honor

Pick up a weapon and get ready to trade blows with some of the strongest warriors from Medieval times. Slash through zombie-ridden streets with exclusive attack animations, best the invaders for limited-time rewards, and spruce up the armory with brand-new bundles using DL points for more ways to take down the mighty fighters. The For Honor Event comes with exciting rewards for defeating the warriors. Earn five Rage Boosters for fulfilling the Participation Goal. Warm-up Goal, on the other hand, grants the player the Berserker's Hand Axe weapon and blueprint. Achieving the Personal Goal yields Berserker Outfit and Viking Faction Paraglider. And if players come together to reach the Global Goal, everyone will get Warlord's Shield weapon charm.

Apart from the event, Dying Light 2 Stay Human players can also expect three For Honor bundles. All elements of the Berserker Bundle can be collected by fulfilling the event's goals, but it can also be bought in the in-game shop, along with the other two. Warden Bundle consists of Warden Longsword weapon and blueprint, Warden Outfit, Knight Faction Paraglider, and Footman's Flail weapon charm. Kensei Bundle is made up of the signature Kensei's Nodachi weapon and blueprint, Kensei Outfit, Samurai Faction Paraglider, and Hitokiri's Mask Charm. Each of the bundles will be available in the store for 500 DL Points.

