Captain Janeway Debuts In Star Trek Online With "Shadow's Advance"

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have brought Captain Janeway to Star Trek Online with the latest episode, Shadow's Advance. This new story continues the Mirror Universe thread we've been following for a minute with Captain Killy and Admiral Leeta coming into the main universe, and if anyone can put a stop to it, it's Kathryn Janeway. The content has been released onto PC today as players will get to experience having Janeway as a character in the game, along with an exciting new space TFO and anniversary event to unlock 2022's coveted prize: the T6 Jarok Alliance Carrier. We have more details for you below as you can play this right now.

For the first time in Star Trek Online history, Captains will play the Mirror version of their own characters in the featured episode, "Red Shift." Players will join Terran forces led by Marshall Janeway (Kate Mulgrew, who originated the character in Star Trek: Voyager and was recently featured in the new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy) to kidnap a person of great importance from Jupiter Station in Federation space. They will be joined by Captain Killy (Mary Wiseman), the Mirror version of Ensign Tilly from Star Trek: Discovery and Admiral Leeta (Chase Masterson), the Mirror Version of Leeta the Dabo girl from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The game's newest season follows their story from the perspective of Admiral Janeway from the Prime Universe, who is retelling the accounts of their actions.

Shadow's Advance also celebrates Star Trek Online's 12th anniversary, as the free-to-play MMORPG made its PC debut on February 2, 2010. Since its original release, millions of Captains from around the world have been exploring the Star Trek universe from within. The game's massive repertoire spans 25 seasons, with over 750 starships, countless missions and more episodes than any other Star Trek series. To celebrate this milestone, the devs have brought back the Omega Molecule Stabilization mission, a fan- favorite event to help players earn this year's anniversary ship, the T6 Jarok Alliance Carrier.