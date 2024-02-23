Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: dune, dune: part two, World of Tanks Blitz

World Of Tanks Blitz Launches Dune: Part Two Event

Get ready for the spice to flow through your tank, as World Of Tanks Blitz launches a global Dune: Part Two event, starting today.

Article Summary World Of Tanks Blitz teams up with Dune: Part Two for a unique event.

Exclusive in-game items like Dune tanks, avatars, and camouflages.

60 stages featuring missions and Dune-themed rewards to unlock.

Steam players gain access to a special Bene Gesserit Pack.

The spice must flow in World Of Tanks Blitz, as Wargaming has launched a brand new Dune: Part Two event, starting today. Starting today and running all the way until March 7, the team will be celebrating the film's release with several activities and in-game items that will only be here for a limited time. These include Dune universe-specific items such as a specially designed tank, static and animated avatars, exclusive camouflages, spectacular skins, collectible items, profile backgrounds, and more. We have more info from he devs below, and you can get the full event details on their website.

World Of Tanks Blitz x Dune: Part Two

The event unfolds across 60 stages, each presenting distinct missions, special quests, Dune containers, and themed rewards. On the 6th stage of the event, tankers will experience the Fremen quest that offers unique rewards such as Crysknife and Maker hooks collectible items, alongside the esteemed Fremen house logo avatar. Another exclusive quest, "The Beast" Rabban, awaits players at stage 45, where tankers can acquire avatars for the Harkonnen house and the character "Beast" Rabban. This quest also unlocks the mysterious "Sand and Spice" camo. The journey continues as players progress through the event stages; they can get the great warrior Gurney Halleck, a troubadour and smuggler, as a profile background and avatar. Additionally, players can obtain his signature musical instrument, the Baliset, as a collectible item.

The ultimate reward of the Dune: Part Two event is the formidable Groundtank, a creation inspired by the Sardaukar forces. This tank is ruthless and armored to perfection, with a force shield that reacts dynamically to hits, as seen in the film! For World Of Tanks Blitz Steam players only, an exclusive Bene Gesserit Pack is available, featuring the Lady Jessica profile background, Bene Gresserit epic avatar, and a collection of other valuable in-game resources. To heighten the atmosphere of epic collaboration, a special Ornithopter Garage Gear eagerly awaits players in their garage.

