Dying Light 2: Stay Human Launches Winter 2024 Event

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is celebrating the holidays as they have released their winter event for 2024, as Krampus comes to town

Techland has released a new update for Dying Light 2: Stay Human today as they bring the holidays to the game in their latest Winter event. Winter Tales: Gifts from Above 2024 has a number of new additions to the game as you fight zombies in the snow and get a visit from Krampus. We have the full rundown of the content you can experience below, as the team has detailed what's in store for what is essentially the last update the game will get this year. The event will run until January 1, 2025.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Winter Tales: Gifts from Above 2024

Villedor has been hit by frosty weather, and its citizens are ready to celebrate the festive season. There's a tree, but it's missing decorations – where are they? Players must complete bounties from Baka or loot containers to gather trinkets, ornaments, and decorations to dress the tree and spread holiday cheer! As a reward for hard work, players will get presents like the Killer Krampus Outfit and Winter Sweets, which can be spent at Baka's stall.

Baka's Back

Baka's Halloween stand has been exchanged for something more festive and offers up some great and unique items, including the boomerang-style Skoll, Snowballs and much, much more. He has also ordered some new stock with the Killer Krampus items, including The Punisher weapon, used to reprimand those naughty zombies. So before taking on any bounties, players have to make sure to check out all of Baka's wares! What's more, with each level increase of Baka's reputation, players will get a letter they can send to Santa using the box located next to the stall to get an airdrop full of presents. They will have to make sure to participate in the weekly airdrop challenges as the rewards will change, allowing them to earn the entire Killer Krampus Gear Set.

New Enemy: Ice Spitter

Uncle Snows and his helpers – the Naughty Infected and Virals—are back and hungrier than ever. Watch out for a new festive zombie, the Ice Spitter, who will shoot icy projectiles. While Naughty Infected can be found all over Villedor, the most formidable Uncle Snows will be guarding precious airdrops.

The Last 2024 Update

Alongside the release of Winter Tales: Gifts from Above 2024, we'll be releasing Patch 1.20. This patch will streamline the Prologue so players can get into the action much quicker, making it the perfect time to jump into the game for the first time, or finally return to see what else has changed since your last visit to Villedor. The patch also addresses various issues, including those relating to crashes and co-op, and several that have been reported by the community, such as the headless Aiden during the stomp animation.

This is the season for giving after all, so until January 2nd, all players will be able to grab the Above the Law Bundle completely for free. Just like the Killer Krampus, this bundle is all about making sure those not following the rules get punished, so pick it up and keep law and order in The City.

