Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: The Regis

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the set's cards featuring the Legendary Pokémon once known as the Titans of Hoenn that have now expanded with the release of Sword & Shield's DLCs.

Originally, the Titans of Hoenn were made up of the Ice-type Regice, the Rock-type Regirock, and the Steel-type… you get it at this point, Registeel. The original trio were brought together by their trio "master," Regigigas. It was said that Regigigas was the one who used physical force to drag the continents into their place and then created Regigigas, Regirock, and Registeel. For years, that was the full Legend of the Regis when it came to the Pokémon franchise. Then, Pokémon released The Crown Tundra DLC for its Sword & Shield gams, which revealed that the Electric-type Regieleki and Dragon-type Regidrago were sealed in the Split-Decision Ruins. All five regular Regis get cards in these sets that will likely be regular Rares in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance while their master, Regigigas, gets the holographic treatment.

