EA Esports Athletes Join Other Leagues In Honoring Frontline Workers

Several athletes in the EA Esports group have joined up with other leagues to honor frontline workers in The Real Heroes Project. If you're not fully aware of this project, fourteen of the top pro sports leagues have come together to honor frontline healthcare workers. Which includes two of the biggest esports organizations, Electronic Arts and top EA esports athletes across FIFA, Madden NFL and Apex Legends competitive leagues, and Activision Blizzard Esports. EA's involvement in this is part of their Stay and Play initiative, as the company has put forth efforts to provide the gaming community with support during the COVID-19 outbreak. This includes encouraging players and fans to stay home and play together during a time where physical interaction is limited. As well as charity tournaments around the globe like the FIFA Stay and Play Cup . We have a full list of the participating athletes below from both organizations.

Recognizing the pandemic's true heroes, these global esports athletes are dedicating their jerseys to a special healthcare hero helping their community during this global crisis by covering their own name and replacing it with a healthcare worker's name. They will also be releasing a personal thank you message to them on social media utilizing #TheRealHeroes. Top EA esports athletes participating include: Reigning FIFA eWorld Cup Champion Mohammed " MoAuba " Harkous; 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup Champion Mosaad " Msdossary " Aldossary; Madden NFL 19 Bowl Champion Drini " Drini " Gjoka; Madden NFL 18 Bowl Champion Seamus " Young Kiv " Kivlen; Pro Apex Legends competitors Eric " Snip3down " Wrona and Bowen " Monsoon " Fuller

Activision Blizzard Esports participants include: Matthew "Super" DeLisi of the defending Grand Finals champions San Francisco Shock (OWL); world champion Seth "Scump" Abner of the Chicago Huntsmen (CDL), and Li Xiaomeng, or "Liooon", the first woman to win the Hearthstone Grand Masters Global Finals this past November