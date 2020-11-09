EA Play Will Be Available On Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Tomorrow

Electronic Arts had an interesting reveal today as EA Play will be available to all players who own Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The company will launch this initiative tomorrow, November 10th, in line with the Xbox Series X launch date. Essentially the company is giving anyone with that level of pass access to several games on the EA library without having to buy each game. You can read a snippet from the press release this morning below about the partnerships between them and Microsoft for this new deal and what's to come down the road.

EA Play gives players more from their favorite games. They will have unlimited access to more than 60 of EA's biggest and best games, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which will be added to The Play List tomorrow. Members get exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and discounts and savings on EA games and downloadable content. They will have access to trials of select new games for up to 10 hours from best-loved franchises and top titles like Madden NFL 21, Star Wars: Squadrons and FIFA 21. Also starting December 15, EA Play will be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC on Windows 10 via the Xbox App for PC and the EA Desktop app (beta), our reimagined PC platform.

EA is also taking the next step in our partnership with Microsoft to develop titles for cloud gaming (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Starting November 10, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play seven EA games on their Android devices from the cloud: The Sims 4, Madden NFL 20, Unravel 2, Dragon Age Inquisition, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Mass Effect Andromeda, and Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2. Our work with Xbox on cloud technology is key to our commitment to breaking down accessibility barriers so we can meet our players wherever they are gaming.