EA Sports F1 23 Reveals The Game's Official Covers

Electronic Arts revealed the latest cover for their next racing game, EA Sports F1 23, as they showed off the two different designs for the title. The team revealed both the Standard Edition as well as the Champions Edition, each with its own representation. The Standard Edition will feature Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc returning for a second year as cover star, this time alongside seven-times World Champion Lewis Hamilton, and McLaren's British star Lando Norris. As for the Champions Edition, the game will be building on their new partnership with Max Verstappen, who now is showing off the EA Sports branding on the chin of his helmet. They have made him the cover athlete of this edition, highlighting the back-to-back World Champion. Here's the art and the preliminary info on the game

"The award-winning F1 series is the official videogame of the FIA Formula One World Championship, putting players in the driving seat of the greatest racing spectacle on Earth. For over a decade, the F1 franchise has evolved and expanded, allowing players to experience the drama, precision, and glory of Formula 1 on PC. Whether competing against real-world teams and drivers on official circuits, battling players in thrilling online action or split-screen, or making your mark with the driver-manager feature, My Team, the F1 series is your all-access ticket to the pinnacle of motorsport."

We also got word this morning that they will officially reveal more about EA Sports F1 23 this coming Wednesday, May 3rd, as they are planning to release the official reveal trailer for the game. We'll probably get the full rundown and a release date at that time, as we're expecting the game to be released sometime this Summer like the previous entry did back in late June. Until then, enjoy the artwork.