Catan Studio Announces A New Game, New Expansion, & Tournament

Catan Studios revealed they have multiple projects happening with their franchise as we're getting a new game, a fresh expansion, and a tournament. First off, Settlers of the Stone Age will be getting a reboot in the form of Catan – Dawn of Humankind, which will be coming out this October. Next up, there will be a major expansion in several areas at once with the Catan – 3D Expansion – Seafarers + Cities & Knights. No date was set on it yet, but it'll be a hefty $400 tab. And finally, sort of an esports announcement, as the Catan World Championship for 2022 will be taking place in Malta this November. We have details from the studio on all three of these announcements below.

Catan – Dawn of Humankind Catan – Dawn of Humankind is a vibrant reboot of Settlers of the Stone Age, the Stone Age strategy game based on Catan, which was first released 20 years ago. Dawn of Humankind sends players back to the prehistoric era for a standalone adventure charting the worldwide migration and development of the first humans. The game, designed by Catan creator Klaus Teuber and his son Benjamin, introduces new mechanics and strategies set in the Pleistocene epoch. Catan – Dawn of Humankind launches at Target and hobby stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the UK on October 1, 2022.

Catan – 3D Expansion – Seafarers + Cities & Knights Catan – 3D Expansion – Seafarers + Cities & Knights brings the brand's two most popular and beloved expansions into the three-dimensional adventures of Catan 3D in one big, beautiful box. The expansions' 363 individual pieces, including hand-painted terrain tiles and antiqued player figures, make the "cooperatively competitive" world of Catan more immersive than ever before. With Catan – Seafarers, players set sail to uncharted islands in search of valuable gold and land to settle. In Catan – Cities & Knights, players work to improve their cities and join forces to defend Catan against invading barbarians. The base Catan – 3D Edition game is required to play both expansions, which can be played separately or combined for even more gameplay variety. Catan– 3D Expansion – Seafarers + Cities & Knights will launch with an MSRP of $399.99.

Catan World Championship The Catan Team invites the world's best Catan players to gather in Valletta, Malta, from November 18-20 for the 2022 Catan World Championship. Fittingly set on a small island in the Mediterranean Sea, the event welcomes Catan National Championship winners from around the world to compete for a stunning trophy and the bragging rights worthy of a strategy master. To qualify for their National Championship, players can find local qualifier tournaments at here or on the CatanFacebook page.