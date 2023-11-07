Posted in: EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 Reveals Esports Plans For 2024 Season

We now have a clearer idea of what Electronic Arts has in mind for EA Sports FC 24 when it comes to this year's esports system.

Article Summary EA announces 2024 esports strategy for EA Sports FC 24.

New FC Pro Draft budget-based squad system revealed.

Unique event requirements will fuel roster strategy.

Fans can build teams with FC Pro Draft tool weekly.

Electronic Arts revealed new information today about the upcoming 2024 esports season for EA Sports FC 24. The company has set an official budget for the season within the FC Pro Draft, as competitors will have to choose Ultimate Team items for their rosters based on the Ultimate Team Transfer Market value of that player. According to the company, these requirements will vary from event to event, encouraging players to get creative with their strategies in order to stand out and then make their way into the competition. We have more info about the system below as we slowly make our way to the first events.

"Kicking off with the FC Pro Open Global Qualifier, FC Pro Draft introduces a budget-based squad building system with rotating rules for roster management. With unique requirements throughout the season, competitors will have more opportunities to flex their game knowledge and creativity as they look to continuously build and adapt their rosters on the road to the FC Pro World Championship. Using FC Pro Draft, each competitor will work within a set budget to choose Ultimate Team player items for their rosters, with the budget impact of choosing that item based on the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Transfer Market value of that player."

"Competitors will need to consider each player against their transfer market price, adding a new dimension to squad building in football esports. These requirements will vary based on the competition, resulting in unique team compositions event to event. The draft tool will be made available publicly on the FC Pro website, and fans will be able to create their own squad using the same requirements as the competitors every week during FC Pro Open, allowing them to join in the conversation, choose their preferred squad and debate which items should be included in their Ultimate Team Squad."

"Ultimate Team players are all familiar with the trials and tribulations of squad building," said Sam Turkbas, Senior Director & Commissioner of Football Esports, EA. "By introducing FC Pro Draft, we're adding a layer of skill and strategy for the pros while also giving EA Sports FC 24 players even more relatable content for how to put together a championship-caliber roster on the virtual pitch."

