EA Sports FC 25 Reveals New Details Ahead Of Release

EA Sports FC 25 has released new details about the game as the game will be released for PC and consoles later this month

Article Summary EA Sports unveils FC 25, boasting authentic gameplay and multi-year partnerships with top clubs and leagues.

Real Madrid and Villarreal stadiums get detailed in-game reconstructions for utmost realism.

FC 25 introduces women’s clubs in Career mode and commits to expanding and supporting women’s football.

Heroes and ICONs lineup includes Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale, enhancing the ultimate gaming experience.

Electronic Arts revealed new details for EA Sports FC 25, as the team is bragging about delivering the most authentic football experience in a video game. The team revealed a new series of exclusive multi-year marketing partnerships and in-game integrations will be in this game, which includes AS Roma, SSC Napoli, Fenerbahçe SK, Galatasaray S.K., FK Bodø/Glimt and Argentinian league Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF). We have some of the new additions and partnerships revealed by the company below, as the game will be out on September 27, 2024.

EA Sports FC 25 – Partnerships

Other stadiums will see meaningful reconstructions following the completion of their real-world renovations, including Real Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabéu and Villarreal CF's Estadio de la Cerámica. As the official partner of the Olympique de Marseille (OM) men's team, EA Sports FC reflects improvements made to the Orange Vélodrome stadium in-game, ensuring a realistic match day experience.

As well as renewing multiple partnerships, EA Sports FC has been expanding on existing partnerships, including Ligue 1 McDonald's, announcing several in-game additions and partnership renewals that will enhance the in-game experience of French clubs for fans. From the latest stadium inclusions (Stade Bollaert-Delelis and Orange Velodrome Stadium) to renewing a long-standing partnership with Olympique de Marseille (OM) across a multi-year deal. The partnership will look to support the OM Next Gen & FC Futures program, which is EA Sports FC's plan to meaningfully invest in community-level football through product innovation, community investment, and partner initiatives across the foundations of football. More information will be revealed later in the year.

EA Sports FC's partnership with AS Roma will bring both the men's and women's teams to the game. FC 25 represents the first-time women's clubs will feature in Career mode, including the top five Women's leagues – Barclays Women's Super League, Arkema Première Ligue, the National Women's Soccer League, the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga, Liga F, and the prestigious UEFA Women's Champions League competition. These partnerships align to establish FC 25 as a game, achieving parity with men's football across all game modes and further contributing towards EA Sports FC's commitment to growing the women's game.

EA Sports FC 25 will not only feature the newest players and competitions but also bring 21 historic men's and women's legends in-game in the form of Heroes and ICONs. 13 new superhuman footballers join the latest Heroes in Ultimate Team including Eden Hazard, Maicon, Tim Howard and Laura Georges, while eight new ICONs added to FC 25 include recently retired Welsh superstar, Gareth Bale, renowned Japanese midfielder, Aya Miyama, and one of the world's most celebrated goalkeepers, Gianluigi Buffon. The full list of ICONs features:

Gareth Bale

Lotta Schelin

Lilian Thuram

Gianluigi Buffon

Nadine Angerer

Marinette Pichon

Julie Foudy

Aya Miyama

Powered by the support of more than 300 global football partners, FC 25 will feature 19,000+ athletes across 700+ clubs and 30+ leagues, playing in more than 120 real-world stadiums. This underlying authenticity transcends to FC 25 gameplay through the introduction of FC IQ, a reimagined tactical engine that redefines how teams play by delivering more strategic control, recognition of individual Player Roles, more accurate player movement characteristics defined by HyperMotionV*, and smarter teammates to capitalize on each play.

